You’ll be terrified by these four-word Christmas horror stories

Saturday’s scare-fest all started when Twitter account @VeryBritishProblems shared their four-word festive horror stories, encouraging followers to add to the list.

Four-word Christmas horror stories:

Going to the shops

There’s nowhere to park

We’re out of cheese

Let’s play a game!

Delivered to a neighbour

The family have arrived

Get out the fridge

End of the sellotape

Decided what you want?

I’ll have a think

Don’t get me anything — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) December 16, 2017

In true British style, these Twitter users rose to the occasion, showing they are preparing for the worst when it come to Christmas this year.

Some were concerned with not being allowed to touch any food before the big day…