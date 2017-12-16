You’ll be terrified by these four-word Christmas horror stories
Not the jolliest of lists.
Twitter users are sharing their fears in the run-up to Christmas using only four words and it makes harrowing reading.
Saturday’s scare-fest all started when Twitter account @VeryBritishProblems shared their four-word festive horror stories, encouraging followers to add to the list.
Four-word Christmas horror stories:— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) December 16, 2017
Going to the shops
There’s nowhere to park
We’re out of cheese
Let’s play a game!
Delivered to a neighbour
The family have arrived
Get out the fridge
End of the sellotape
Decided what you want?
I’ll have a think
Don’t get me anything
In true British style, these Twitter users rose to the occasion, showing they are preparing for the worst when it come to Christmas this year.
Some were concerned with not being allowed to touch any food before the big day…
"No, that's for Christmas."— . (@sacofspuds) December 16, 2017
… while most who replied seemed preoccupied with what might run out.
Ran out of brandy— Kim Claus Franklin (@kimgratitude) December 16, 2017
Ran out of tonic 😣— Heidi Shubrook (@heidishubrook) December 16, 2017
There's no stuffing left 😠😠😠— 🐓⚽ (@billytheyido) December 16, 2017
There’s no paracetamol left— Naomi Thomason (@naomikthomason) December 16, 2017
This lot would prefer if some items weren’t hanging around for too long.
More Brussels Sprouts anyone?— Barry Alexander (@barrynalexander) December 16, 2017
Anyone for turkey sandwiches?— Teresa Blackburn🖋 (@Franklyaghost) December 16, 2017
Anyone for turkey curry?
Anyone for turkey salad?
Anyone for turkey soup?
Fancy another mince pie?— Derry K Mercer (@DerryMercer) December 16, 2017
More than a few clearly have family issues to be dealt with.
In laws are here— Jon (@alexi_jon) December 16, 2017
In-laws are coming!!!!— SaraLou (@NotSarahSara) December 16, 2017
My #mother is coming— spacey (@spaceman_jamie) December 16, 2017
Hopefully Christmas 2017 will prove these humbugs wrong.
