It turns out a cactus covered in sharp six-inch needles is no match whatsoever for these two camels.

You won’t be able to watch these camels chowing through cacti without wincing

Eleven-year-old male Baby and female Nessie, eight, were filmed during snack time, enjoying a bowlful of prickly pear.

The adorable video also strikes major ASMR points, with the sound of the camels chewing blissfully. Alex Warnock, from Arizona, looks after the two camels – Baby on the left, and Nessie on the right – and has raised them both since they were babies.

“My favourite movie is Lawrence Of Arabia and I fell in love with camels from that movie,” Warnock told the Press Association. “I didn’t know at the time if a person could even own a camel, so I looked it up on the internet 11 years ago. I found someone in Texas who had a baby camel (Baby) and I bought him right away.

“I bottle raised him once every two hours at first, around the clock. He was on the bottle for an entire year as his feeding went down to one bottle a day. It was extremely difficult and rewarding.” The camels’ usual diet consists of Bermuda hay with “lots and lots of loose salt”, which they require.

“But if given the choice, they will always choose the prickly pear. When I first got the property that I have now, they ploughed through a two-acre pasture filled with so much prickly pear that they could barely walk on it – now there is no more cactus on the land at all.” This video from 2012 shows what her plot of land looked like before.

Animal lover Warnock works to educate people about camels, and her YouTube channel helps dispel the bad reputation they often get.

She moved to Arizona aged 19, where she was able to buy some land, and her first camel.

She said: “I love my camels. They are very different from horses. They have no natural predators in the wild, so they are much more dominant and aggressive – they act more like a predator themselves rather than prey.” Warnock has taken care of several rescue dogs and a hamster alongside her beloved camels.

Her goal is to open an education centre “where people can come and visit and interact with the animals”, she said. Her channel, camelsandfriends, has garnered more than 112 million views since she launched it in 2009.

Press Association