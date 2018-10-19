You need to watch this weather show’s hellish mixed reality wildfire warning

An impressive and incredibly daunting weather warning from The Weather Channel’s AMHQ show has gone viral on Twitter.

An impressive and incredibly daunting weather warning from The Weather Channel’s AMHQ show has gone viral on Twitter.

The two-and-a-half minute clip was presented by meteorologist Stephanie Abrams, who warned of the very real danger of wildfires destroying the wilderness and threatening residents in California.

Strap in for the most apocalyptic weather report you’ve ever seen.

The Santa Ana winds are fueling fire weather watches this weekend in California...our @StephanieAbrams shows you just how fast the flames can spark. pic.twitter.com/wXfTkoSOnI — AMHQ (@AMHQ) October 18, 2018

No animated animals were harmed in the making of this film.

Abrams explained how dry, hot conditions create the perfect scenario for wildfires to start and spread, warning that some fires can consume up to a football field every second.

The result? A frightening reality where neighbourhoods look like something from a dystopian nightmare.

- We should use imperial units.

- No, International metric system is better.

- None of them, football fields system! — Ikifenix (@Morderkainer) October 18, 2018

The video was watched and interacted with thousands of times on Twitter, with many impressed by the sort of detail that rivals many a Hollywood film.

Can we get an alien invasion simulation please — Da Vid (@notyoudavid) October 19, 2018

I can't help but to think how dope of a music video you could make using that set up. I'm assuming it's just a platform surrounded by a green screen/in a green room. And whoever does the effects is amazing at what he/she does — jacob Marange (@ghettokid1994) October 19, 2018

When is this coming out on PS4? — Seán Wrenn (@seanwrenn) October 19, 2018

Thought this was Mordor. Waiting for a hobbit to show up. — JerryAscione (@JerryAscione) October 19, 2018

This isn’t the first time the mixed reality style has been used by weather reporters however. Here, the Weather Channel used the technology to illustrate the dangers of storm surge during Hurricane Florence earlier in the year.

Storm surge will be a huge factor for Hurricane #Florence Check out what it might look like with @TWCErikaNavarro: pic.twitter.com/TPqTZTmiAM — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 13, 2018

Scary stuff.

