News And Finally

Friday 19 October 2018

You need to watch this weather show’s hellish mixed reality wildfire warning

The future looks a little… toasty.

(aheflin/Getty Images)
(aheflin/Getty Images)

By Max McLean, Press Association

An impressive and incredibly daunting weather warning from The Weather Channel’s AMHQ show has gone viral on Twitter.

The two-and-a-half minute clip was presented by meteorologist Stephanie Abrams, who warned of the very real danger of wildfires destroying the wilderness and threatening residents in California.

Strap in for the most apocalyptic weather report you’ve ever seen.

No animated animals were harmed in the making of this film.

Abrams explained how dry, hot conditions create the perfect scenario for wildfires to start and spread, warning that some fires can consume up to a football field every second.

The result? A frightening reality where neighbourhoods look like something from a dystopian nightmare.

The video was watched and interacted with thousands of times on Twitter, with many impressed by the sort of detail that rivals many a Hollywood film.

This isn’t the first time the mixed reality style has been used by weather reporters however. Here, the Weather Channel used the technology to illustrate the dangers of storm surge during Hurricane Florence earlier in the year.

Scary stuff.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News