You need to see this squirrel’s brazen shoplifting technique
“It’s hard out here, even for a squirrel.”
A daring rodent has achieved internet fame after it was caught stealing cereal bars from a shop.
In a video posted to Twitter by user @Donnie_Waters, a squirrel is shown staking out a shop and making his move, running off with a cereal bar.
As he films the crime, the narrator can be heard saying “the little homie’s a thief… but we ain’t snitching.”
It’s hard out here, even for a squirrel. 🙏🏻🐿🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/awPpZOVJIJ— W A T E R S (@Donnie_Waters) April 9, 2018
After his initial theft was recorded, the squirrel returns for one more bite of the bar, nearly getting caught as it knocks over a box.
The video was a huge hit on Twitter, garnering more than 60,000 likes.
@tpreopelle GREATEST OF ALL TIME COMMENTARY 😂— 🆗🆒 (@shendamn) April 10, 2018
What I️ would have paid to witness this....— Catherine Roessler (@catherineroesss) April 10, 2018
Someone even set up a Twitter account for the pesky squirrel.
Wait what ?— Gangsta Squirrel (@FinessSquirrel) April 10, 2018
Yo wassup they never gonna find me— Gangsta Squirrel (@FinessSquirrel) April 10, 2018
Now the video has gone viral, surely it’s only a matter of time until this critter gets caught.
Press Association