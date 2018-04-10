News And Finally

Tuesday 10 April 2018

You need to see this squirrel’s brazen shoplifting technique

“It’s hard out here, even for a squirrel.”

(AlecOwenEvans/Getty Images)
(AlecOwenEvans/Getty Images)

By Press Association reporters

A daring rodent has achieved internet fame after it was caught stealing cereal bars from a shop.

In a video posted to Twitter by user @Donnie_Waters, a squirrel is shown staking out a shop and making his move, running off with a cereal bar.

As he films the crime, the narrator can be heard saying “the little homie’s a thief… but we ain’t snitching.”

After his initial theft was recorded, the squirrel returns for one more bite of the bar, nearly getting caught as it knocks over a box.

The video was a huge hit on Twitter, garnering more than 60,000 likes.

Someone even set up a Twitter account for the pesky squirrel.

Now the video has gone viral, surely it’s only a matter of time until this critter gets caught.

Press Association

