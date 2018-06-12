You need to see this panda rubbing itself with Tabasco sauce
A zoo in the US has released a video showing one of its pandas indulging in a rather odd hobby.
Yang Yang, a giant panda at Zoo Atlanta, has been filmed enjoying a type of sensory enrichment play involving Tabaso sauce.
In the video, Yang Yang can be seen rubbing himself on a toy called a weeble which has been smothered with Tabasco, and he seems to enjoy it.
It may sound odd, but there is some method to the madness.
Pandas enjoy experimenting with different scents, so the keepers at the zoo have been trying a variety of different vet-approved substances to see what Yang Yang and his playmate Lun Lun enjoy.
“When the giant pandas enjoy a scent, they like to roll in it and rub it on themselves,” senior keeper Heather R wrote on Facebook.
“Many of these scents are well-known among our panda fans – cinnamon, vanilla extract, Tabasco sauce – but others may be a surprise. The giant pandas also enjoy the scents of isopropyl alcohol, white vinegar, and allspice.”
He must smell wonderful.
