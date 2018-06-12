You need to see this panda rubbing itself with Tabasco sauce

Independent.ie

A zoo in the US has released a video showing one of its pandas indulging in a rather odd hobby.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/you-need-to-see-this-panda-rubbing-itself-with-tabasco-sauce-37003805.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37003803.ece/c1492/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_116aa1f0-7587-44ec-bfaa-7d40c6d7ea22_1