You need to see this incredibly skilled orangutan weaving

Dumplin the orangutan uses fabric attached to a sheet of metal mesh to make her creations. At the moment she’s only making them indoors, but keepers have left a similar sheet in the outdoor enclosure so visitors at the Ohio zoo can get a glace of her work.

One of Dumplin’s favorite activities is weaving w/ fabric! We secured a mesh panel in the outdoor habitat in case she decides to take her talents out there, but here’s a sneak peek behind the scenes in case she decides to keep her talent a secret!😉 –Chelsea #TakeoverTuesday pic.twitter.com/z5oHjJL2MN — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) May 8, 2018

The interesting video was part of a take-over of the zoo’s account by Chelsea, one of the orangutan’s keepers.

Videos shared by Chelsea included the apes making noises, making bubbles and giving kisses.