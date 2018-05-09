News And Finally

Wednesday 9 May 2018

You need to see this incredibly skilled orangutan weaving

Columbus zoo has some clever residents!

Dumplin the orangutan uses fabric attached to a sheet of metal mesh to make her creations (Adam Khaled/Getty)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Columbus Zoo has shared a video of one of its orangutans weaving with fabrics.

Dumplin the orangutan uses fabric attached to a sheet of metal mesh to make her creations. At the moment she’s only making them indoors, but keepers have left a similar sheet in the outdoor enclosure so visitors at the Ohio zoo can get a glace of her work.

The interesting video was part of a take-over of the zoo’s account by Chelsea, one of the orangutan’s keepers.

Videos shared by Chelsea included the apes making noises, making bubbles and giving kisses.

What an adorable bunch.

Press Association

