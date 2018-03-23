News And Finally

Friday 23 March 2018

You need to see the world’s cutest snowball fight between these police officers and little kids

The officers were set upon by snowball-wielding children.

(NYPDBklynNorth/Twitter)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Police officers from Brooklyn, New York are being praised online after a video showing them playing with children in the snow went viral.

In a video posted to Twitter by the Brooklyn North Police department, officers can be seen retreating while children pelt them with snowballs, pausing only to return fire.

The three New York police officers fought valiantly, but succumbed to multiple snowball attacks from a large group of children while their parents looked on.

They may have been outnumbered, but the fight ended in good spirits with the police officers distributing pairs of gloves to the kids, who politely thanked them.

Twitter reacted with glee to the video, sharing messages of support.

