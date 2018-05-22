You could stare at this incredibly detailed drawing of a grocery store for hours

It’s the little things that make up the big things in life, and that’s certainly the case when it comes to this incredible drawing of a grocery store.

Javeria Khoso, 22, had produced a grocery shop drawing before, but wanted to do a “bigger, better version of it” crammed with detail.

She certainly achieved that, earning more than 400,000 retweets on Twitter. i think i died colouring all the tiny items one by one pic.twitter.com/cTEeYMMtHR — JV (@javi_draws) May 18, 2018 From KitKats to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, the shelves are stocked full of tasty food and drink.

Javeria, studying graphic design at Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture in Pakistan, doesn’t know exactly how long it took to complete the picture, but said it was more than a month. “I just thought that I wanted to draw something really detailed,” she said. “I had done a grocery shop drawing before with fewer items, but I wanted to do a bigger, better version of it this time.

“It was mostly just a project that I was doing for fun and something to work on between homework to de-stress from schoolwork. “I like drawing tiny packaging because I can cram a lot of detail in it.

“I like artworks where you can discover new details each time you look at them, and that was the idea behind this one.” closeups pic.twitter.com/YNaPt5MWAj — JV (@javi_draws) May 18, 2018 Javeria said her favourite details were the juice boxes, as well as the Sorbet tub covered in tiny fruit – but what was the most difficult element to create?

“I think the shelves that were towards the centre of the drawing, because things just got smaller and smaller there and I didn’t want to just block colour in them, so I had to work extra carefully to draw in the details,” she said.

How I sketch out the perspective of a drawing!! This process takes around 15-20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/9u3KuHN4DC — JV (@javi_draws) February 18, 2018 Of her artistic style, Javeria said: “Some people have called it Disney, and I’m not surprised since Disney movies have been a huge influence of mine since I’ve been young!

“I’m still trying to find a style that suits me the best. I just know I love bright colours and tiny details. I try to include them in all my work.” colouring cute little grocery store items 😂 pic.twitter.com/7AQ3u18DR7 — JV (@javi_draws) April 1, 2018 And if you’re bothered by the fact the ice cream isn’t in a freezer section, apparently you’re not the only one.

Everyone is so pressed by this!!! I'll move the ben & jerry's into the freezer if they sponsor me — JV (@javi_draws) May 19, 2018

Press Association