You can now watch the developments of London’s monster fatberg via live stream

The last remaining chunks of the Whitechapel fatberg have been added to the Museum of London’s permanent collection, and you can keep up to date with it via a slightly unusual livestream.

The museum opened a display called Fatberg! on February 9, displaying parts of the 130-tonne collection of oil, fat, nappies, baby wipes and goodness knows what else that was sucked from the Victorian sewers of Whitechapel.

And while the display closed on July 1, some parts are to be placed in quarantine at the museum’s store.

A bespoke case has been created to house the fatberg, with a camera fitted to enable people to watch its development as it happens. Yes, you read that correctly: development.

Because while the “highly toxic” lump has been reduced to a fraction of its original self, it’s still doing stuff.

“Whilst on display the fatberg hatched flies, sweated and changed colour,” the Museum of London’s website read. “Since going off display, fatberg has started to grow an unusual and toxic mould, in the form of visible yellow pustules.

“Our collections care team has identified this as aspergillus. Conservators believe that fatberg started to grow the spores whilst on display and now a month later, these spores have become more visible. Any changes to the samples will now be able to be viewed live.”

The museum encouraged people to check back in on the livestream to see how it develops. Unless something truly remarkable happens, it’s not going to be pretty.

Press Association