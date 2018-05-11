News And Finally

Friday 11 May 2018

You can now use this Motty emoji to celebrate John Motson’s commentary career

The BBC broadcaster will call time on his career this weekend.

John Motson and the new Motty emoji
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Twitter has introduced a unique John Motson emoji to mark the popular BBC commentator’s retirement.

The 72-year-old, affectionately known as Motty, will hang up his microphone after calling Sunday’s match between Crystal Palace and West Brom for Match Of The Day to bring to an end a 50-year career of football commentary.

Twitter users will trigger the emoji, which shows the broadcaster holding a microphone in his trademark sheepskin coat, if they use any of the hashtags #JohnMotson, #ThanksMotty, #ThanksMotson or #ThankYouMotty.

According to Twitter, he’s the first UK sports broadcaster to have his own emoji on the platform.

Motson began his career with the BBC with a radio commentary on Everton v Derby in December 1969.

He has since covered 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups, along with countless domestic, European and international matches.

