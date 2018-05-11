You can now use this Motty emoji to celebrate John Motson’s commentary career
The BBC broadcaster will call time on his career this weekend.
Twitter has introduced a unique John Motson emoji to mark the popular BBC commentator’s retirement.
The 72-year-old, affectionately known as Motty, will hang up his microphone after calling Sunday’s match between Crystal Palace and West Brom for Match Of The Day to bring to an end a 50-year career of football commentary.
John Motson is set to hang up his microphone on Sunday after 50 years of commentating.— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) May 11, 2018
What is your favourite #JohnMotson moment? #ThanksMotty #ThanksMotson #ThankYouMotty pic.twitter.com/hWHKqsUfNq
Twitter users will trigger the emoji, which shows the broadcaster holding a microphone in his trademark sheepskin coat, if they use any of the hashtags #JohnMotson, #ThanksMotty, #ThanksMotson or #ThankYouMotty.
According to Twitter, he’s the first UK sports broadcaster to have his own emoji on the platform.
Loving the #ThanksMotty emoji in celebration of the great #JohnMotson 😂🎉— 🌻🌹Wendy Kerfoot🌷🌼 (@1965Wendy) May 11, 2018
Motson began his career with the BBC with a radio commentary on Everton v Derby in December 1969.
He has since covered 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups, along with countless domestic, European and international matches.
Press Association