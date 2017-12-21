News And Finally

Sunday 24 December 2017

You can now get your face printed on a coffee

Take a look at the “selfieccino”.

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A London cafe is offering customers the opportunity to drink a coffee with their own face on it.

The drink, termed a “selfieccino”, is being sold in House of Fraser’s Tea Terrace in Oxford Street.

It works by the customer sending a photo to the barista  in the Tea Terrace, who makes their requested drink.

The drink is then placed underneath the “Cino” machine, which uses flavourless food colouring to print the customer’s photo on the drink.

This cool new fad may be fun, but it isn’t cheap. The coffee costs around £5.75 and take four minutes to be prepared.

Those of you outside London could also get one of the unusual drinks – the tea terrace is planning to extend the machine to its Guildford branch soon.

