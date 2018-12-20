You can now film Santa’s reindeer eating carrots in your living room

Parents will be able to film Santa’s reindeer in their house gobbling up the carrots they left out, making Christmas that little bit more magical for children.

McDonald’s has set up a website to help parents create a special Christmas video, which appears to show one of Santa’s reindeer in their front room.

To make the magic happen, head to the special Reindeer Ready site on a phone or tablet and upload a picture of your living room, or wherever you’re leaving out a snack for Santa and his helpers.

The site will then turn that image into a video, complete with reindeer chowing down on a well-earned healthy snack.

The site ties in with this year’s McDonald’s Christmas advert, which shows Santa heading to McDonald’s to pick up some carrots for his animal pals after none of the families he visited while delivering presents left any out.

It was proved popular with viewers, with many calling it the best festive ad of the year.

Press Association