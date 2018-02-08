News And Finally

Thursday 8 February 2018

You can now buy Jeremy Corbyn-themed Valentine’s gifts for your loved ones

Gifts include a mug, t-shirt and chocolates.

The perfect present for your left-leaning friend (Corbyncornershop.co.uk/PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

An online store is selling a range of Jeremy Corbyn Valentine’s gifts for fans of the Labour leader.

CorbynCornerShop.co.uk has stock including clothing and crockery, but has recently branched into seasonal goods.

“Corbyn represents a movement – he’s engaged our generation with policies that offer a much-needed alternative to the current government,” says Toby Gavin from Corbyn Corner Shop.

(Corbyncornershop.co.uk/PA)

“The range is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to this, playfully giving people the opportunity to celebrate the man himself and quite literally spread the love with Corbs.”

A box featuring a cartoon image of Corbyn and containing two Lindt hearts of chocolate (£9.95) for sale on the site contains the poem:

“Labour are red, Tories are blue,
Because you love Corbs
I bought these chocolates for you.”

Fans of the bearded Labour leader can also buy a Valentine’s “Corbs & Kisses” mug (£11.95) and t-shirt (£19.95), should they so desire.

The site also sells other Corbyn merchandise all year round, including a Corbyn advent calendar at Christmas.

(Corbyncornershop.co.uk/PA)

The site donates 10% of profits to mental health charity Mind.

Press Association

