Monday 23 April 2018

You absolutely must watch this Yeovil player’s 20-yard screamer of an own goal

A finish to be proud of.

Huish Park, home of Yeovil Town
By Max McLean, Press Association

Own goals have long been a source of hilarity for football fans – and in time, Yeovil Town’s Tom James will laugh about this one.

With his team 1-0 down against League Two promotion hopefuls Notts County, the ball was played across James, whose attempts to intercept it ended in disaster.

Add a little Andy Gray commentary and the scene would be complete. “What a hit, son!”

Yeovil’s Twitter account was naturally disappointed to concede, and some pointed out they might have undersold the spectacular nature of the goal online.

“Diverted” definitely doesn’t do it justice.

Don’t worry about it, Tom. Just make sure to do it up the other end of the pitch next time.

