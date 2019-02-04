News And Finally

Monday 4 February 2019

Yoko Ono asked Twitter for life advice – the responses were surprisingly helpful

‘If you wait until ten minutes before Tesco closes, you can buy an entire birthday cake reduced to 50p’.

The artist asked for advice ‘that will make our lives heal and shine’ (Jason Roberts/PA)
The artist asked for advice ‘that will make our lives heal and shine’ (Jason Roberts/PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Everyone needs a little bit of advice from time to time – even famous artists like Yoko Ono.

The 85-year-old asked for some tips “that will make our lives heal and shine” via a tweet – and she certainly received plenty.

Whether they were exactly what she was hoping for is open to question, but here are some of the best.

1. This culinary delight

2. A nugget of pure gold for London commuters

3. This could save a lot of frustration

4. One from the world of sport

5. Some medical advice

6. A saying that will be familiar to many Brits

7. This tip for amateur chefs

8. Not everything you learned at school is right

9. A top tip for committed swearers

10. This advice for a very happy birthday

11. And this spot of evergreen political wisdom

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News