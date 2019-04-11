The owner of a San Francisco home adorned with Flintstones characters has said meddlesome bureaucrats are the only ones worried about her Barney and Betty Rubble sculptures.

The owner of a San Francisco home adorned with Flintstones characters has said meddlesome bureaucrats are the only ones worried about her Barney and Betty Rubble sculptures.

Yabba dabba do: Owner of FIintstones house hits back in sculptures row

Florence Fang spoke to the media for the first time on Thursday as she filed her response to officials seeking to force her to remove the installations.

City of Hillsborough officials have sued, calling the display a public nuisance and eyesore.

Florence Fang sits with architect William Nicholson and her attorney outside her home (AP)

Hillsborough lawyer Mark Hudak said residents are required to get a permit before installing such sculptures, regardless of the theme.

At the end of a news conference, Ms Fang linked arms with her attorney and the home’s original architect, exclaiming: “Yabba dabba do!”

Press Association