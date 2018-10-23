WWE rallies around Roman Reigns after leukaemia announcement

There were emotional scenes at Monday Night Raw as one of wrestling’s biggest stars, Roman Reigns, announced he has leukaemia.

The 33-year-old former NFL player, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, told a stunned crowd at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, that he would be relinquishing the Universal Championship title while he receives treatment for the illness.

.@WWERomanReigns has to relinquish the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. #Raw pic.twitter.com/EhomllNwjK — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018

He said: “My name is Joe and I’ve been living with leukaemia for 11 years and unfortunately it’s back.

“I can’t be that fighting champion and I’m going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship.”

Reigns received support from across the wrestling world.

‘Courage - strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2018

♥️ THANKYOU, @WWERomanReigns. Praying for you and your family. — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 23, 2018

His real name is Joe & he’s a stand up guy! Inside the ring one of the best I’ve battled with. Outside the ring one of the most genuine people I have ever met & learned from. See you soon good brother #ThankYouRoman ( ..and he smells great) — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 23, 2018

Good luck and here is to seeing you soon #BigDog @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/x04mcBQN6T — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) October 23, 2018

@WWERomanReigns My Family And I Are Thinking Of You And Are Keeping You In Our Prayers! We Are Here For You! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2018

You’re in our thoughts & prayers Joe. You are our Superman! Forever and always! You have an army people standing behind you ready to support and fight with you!💛N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 23, 2018

I'm overseas and I just heard the terrible news about @WWERomanReigns and his battle with Leukemia. Totally shocked. Uce, you are a tough bastard and a true fighter, and you will beat this.

Lots of love. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 23, 2018

Sending my thoughts and prayers your way @WWERomanReigns ... Thank you and stay strong! 🙏🏻🙌🏼 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 23, 2018

WWE also released a clip of the support Reigns received backstage after making his announcement.

I didn't know @WWERomanReigns had leukemia. Keeping him in my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/XGaSXfWZGk — Keisha Hatchett (@Keishamaze) October 23, 2018

Reigns concluded his speech to the crowd by saying: “I want to make one thing clear: by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukaemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home.”

He added: “I will beat this and I will be back so you will see me very, very soon.”

He left the arena to chants of “thank you Roman”, which soon became a trending hashtag on Twitter.

Absolutely wounded by the news. Even if you hate the character of Roman Reigns, support Joe Anoaʻi the man. It's absolutely heartbreaking to see this happen to an incredible ambassador for WWE in his prime. Thoughts and prayers are with THE BIG DOG #ThankYouRoman — Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) October 23, 2018

Long drive. Really can’t get @WWERomanReigns off my mind. He’s truly the backbone of the entire locker room. I can’t wait to see you back Big Uce. #ThankYouRoman — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) October 23, 2018

Still in shock. Don’t think I’ll ever find the words. Just thank you for inspiring, motivating, and overall just being a good guy. #ThankYouRoman @WWERomanReigns — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) October 23, 2018

RESPECT THE ROMAN #ThankYouRoman — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 23, 2018

Reigns has been one of wrestling’s biggest stars over the past few years, claiming the WWE World Heavyweight Championship three times.

Press Association