When WWE’s Stephanie McMahon stepped into the ring during Monday Night Raw she floored everyone, but not in the conventional wrestling sense.

WWE announced the first all-female Royal Rumble and the wrestling world is buzzing

McMahon took centre stage to announce something rather special: nearly 30 years after the launch of Royal Rumble, there will be an all-female edition.

On January 28, the women of @WWE will make HERstory, once again, when we have the FIRST-EVER WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH!!! #RoyalRumble #RAW @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/puIVdQIIae — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2017 “The first ever women’s Royal Rumble match will mark a significant moment in the evolution of WWE,” said McMahon, WWE chief brand officer, who announced the news in front of stars such as Sasha Banks, Paige and Dana Brooke. “WWE’s female performers are role models, inspiring and empowering women and girls to be confident and strong. They deserve their own match at Royal Rumble.”

History WILL be made on January 28th when the women of @WWE compete in a #RoyalRumble match! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ohhilj8rsp — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2017 The event will take place on January 28 2018. Superstars will go head to head with the winner receiving a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 34 in April. EXCLUSIVE: Emotions ran high as the women of #RAW celebrated the historic Women's #RoyalRumble Match announcement! #TheyDeserveIt #WomensEvolution @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/whUfkZgvug — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2017 Women’s wrestling has been evolving for years, with a new Women’s Championship title belt unveiled at WrestleMania 32 for example, and 2017 seeing the first women’s tournament in the form of the Mae Young Classic.

Devi and Bseiso are the first women from India and the Middle East, respectively, to receive opportunities to become WWE Superstars. What a historic evening! The women just keep breaking barriers at @WWE January 28th 2018 the 1st ever Women’s Royal Rumble! I’m screaming! N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 19, 2017 The @WWE Women’s division has evolved, shattered glass ceilings, broken down barriers, inspired men and women around the world...and has made history w/ every single opportunity.



I’m ready, we’re ALL ready for the 1st Women’s #RoyalRumble Match ever. #Proud — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2017 WWE has continued to place greater emphasis on the stories, characters and matches of its female performers more recently, and McMahon reminded them how far they’d come during the announcement.

