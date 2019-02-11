News And Finally

Wednesday 13 February 2019

Wrestler Mick Foley accepts Billy Sharp’s invite to go to a Sheffield Utd game

And it’s all thanks to Mr Socko.

Mick Foley (David Cheskin/PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

The original Mr Socko is going to Bramall Lane.

After Billy Sharp pulled out wrestling’s favourite sock puppet in a goal celebration last month, Sheffield United have announced Mick Foley will be coming to watch the Blades play.

Former WWE star Foley used to use a sock puppet called Mr Socko to help apply his trademark Mandible Claw finishing move when he competed under the name Mankind.

And Sharp paid tribute to that move after scoring against Norwich last month, a celebration which set in motion a conversation on Twitter between the two men.

Sharp invited Foley to come to Bramall Lane, and the 53-year-old will now head to the Steel City to watch the promotion-chasing Blades take on Brentford on March 12.

Bramall Lane will also host An Audience With Mick Foley the following evening.

