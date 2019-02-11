Wrestler Mick Foley accepts Billy Sharp’s invite to go to a Sheffield Utd game
And it’s all thanks to Mr Socko.
The original Mr Socko is going to Bramall Lane.
After Billy Sharp pulled out wrestling’s favourite sock puppet in a goal celebration last month, Sheffield United have announced Mick Foley will be coming to watch the Blades play.
The power of @Twitter 👏🏻— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) February 11, 2019
➡️ @WWEUK Superstar @RealMickFoley is coming to visit Bramall Lane and Billy Sharp.
🧦 Following @billysharp10’s ‘Mr Socko’ celebration, Mick will now join us as at BDTBL when United take on Brentford FC in March.#SUFC pic.twitter.com/aq3ELmspSn
Former WWE star Foley used to use a sock puppet called Mr Socko to help apply his trademark Mandible Claw finishing move when he competed under the name Mankind.
🧦 @WWE fans will enjoy this celebration from @SUFC_tweets striker Billy Sharp! pic.twitter.com/oXgSWhOcSc— EFL (@EFL) January 27, 2019
And Sharp paid tribute to that move after scoring against Norwich last month, a celebration which set in motion a conversation on Twitter between the two men.
Inspiration @RealMickFoley Thankyou for the sock 🧦🧦🧦— billy sharp (@billysharp10) January 26, 2019
Sharp invited Foley to come to Bramall Lane, and the 53-year-old will now head to the Steel City to watch the promotion-chasing Blades take on Brentford on March 12.
I WILL be at the#SheffieldUnited game on— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 11, 2019
MARCH 12th!
Thanks for the invite @billysharp10 ! @SUFC_tweets #SUFC pic.twitter.com/drtu26Yyl7
Bramall Lane will also host An Audience With Mick Foley the following evening.
Press Association