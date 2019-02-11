The original Mr Socko is going to Bramall Lane.

The original Mr Socko is going to Bramall Lane.

Wrestler Mick Foley accepts Billy Sharp’s invite to go to a Sheffield Utd game

After Billy Sharp pulled out wrestling’s favourite sock puppet in a goal celebration last month, Sheffield United have announced Mick Foley will be coming to watch the Blades play.

The power of @Twitter 👏🏻



➡️ @WWEUK Superstar @RealMickFoley is coming to visit Bramall Lane and Billy Sharp.



🧦 Following @billysharp10’s ‘Mr Socko’ celebration, Mick will now join us as at BDTBL when United take on Brentford FC in March.#SUFC pic.twitter.com/aq3ELmspSn — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) February 11, 2019

Former WWE star Foley used to use a sock puppet called Mr Socko to help apply his trademark Mandible Claw finishing move when he competed under the name Mankind.

And Sharp paid tribute to that move after scoring against Norwich last month, a celebration which set in motion a conversation on Twitter between the two men.

Inspiration @RealMickFoley Thankyou for the sock 🧦🧦🧦 — billy sharp (@billysharp10) January 26, 2019

Sharp invited Foley to come to Bramall Lane, and the 53-year-old will now head to the Steel City to watch the promotion-chasing Blades take on Brentford on March 12.

Bramall Lane will also host An Audience With Mick Foley the following evening.

Press Association