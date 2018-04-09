WrestleMania fans were left baffled by a surprise ‘guest’ on TV

While actress June Brown didn’t quite make it in person, a mysterious banner bearing the face of the EastEnders favourite appeared in the stands of WWE’s annual flagship event.

Someone holding up a picture of Dot Cotton #WrestleMania 34 pic.twitter.com/doMszFaU2Y — Jack Hoare (@JackHoaree) April 9, 2018

Surprised wrestling fans were quick to spot the recognisable character, with some turning to social media to confirm that they were not, in fact, hallucinating.

Is it me or does someone keep holding up a photo of dot cotton... #WrestleMania #WWE — Geee (@GeorgeePorgeee) April 9, 2018

Has anyone else noticed the Dot Cotton photo floating around in the crowd? 🤣🤣#Wrestlemania — Pablo (@RazaCassidy) April 9, 2018

I could very well be mistaken but I am convinced I just saw a Dot Cotton photo being held up at #wrestlemania — Juddy MVP Ⓥ (@juddyLPK) April 9, 2018

Meanwhile, other Twitter users were desperate to track down the ingenious man behind the photo, but some were less impressed to see the beloved chain-smoking character on the screen.