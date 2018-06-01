Wrath of Poseidon? Flood at history centre amuses Twitter

Potential culprits from Poseidon to a plague of frogs were blamed after a flood at the Institute of Historical Research in London’s Bloomsbury area.

Potential culprits from Poseidon to a plague of frogs were blamed after a flood at the Institute of Historical Research in London’s Bloomsbury area.

The institute, part of the University of London, started the blame game when it explained it was shut due to a “biblical flood/wrath of Poseidon” earlier this week.

We are currently closed to visitors due to biblical flood/wrath of Poseidon.



Stay tuned for updates. 🌊🚣‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/o7sROR6JVr — Institute of Historical Research (@ihr_history) May 30, 2018 Vengeful sea god, most likely. — Institute of Historical Research (@ihr_history) May 30, 2018 The picture was snapped by Peter Jones, a lecturer in urban history at the IHR, but it was the caption and resulting jokes and puns which drew history Twitter’s approval amid concern for cherished books. Oh no! Are there any classicists nearby who can advise on a suitable sacrifice? — History & Policy (@HistoryPolicy) May 30, 2018 The British Library started referencing old manuscripts among the jokes.

Sending help! https://t.co/iUN8lcJ5VH pic.twitter.com/mL0Uuz1ev2 — BL Prints & Drawings (@BL_prints) May 30, 2018 Our sources suggest sprouting wings is the best way to avoid biblical floods (particularly if they are caused by disgruntled dragons) https://t.co/gQmDeRBoeI

Royal MS 15 D II, f. 156r

Hope you guys are OK now! pic.twitter.com/QQJsnXP2rh — Medieval Manuscripts (@BLMedieval) May 30, 2018 :O Stay safe 🏊‍♀️🏊‍♂️🏊‍♀️🏊‍♂️🏊‍♀️🏊‍♂️ https://t.co/dwqwHRbYuF — BL Sound Heritage (@BLSoundHeritage) May 30, 2018 The water went through the floor and threatened the library collection below, although the books were OK. Repeat, the books were fine. The books are safe and sound in the ark, not to worry. — Institute of Historical Research (@ihr_history) May 30, 2018 And the jokes kept on coming.

And next on the procurement list, life boats and rubber ducks. All totally justifiable. pic.twitter.com/nkMRro7Oq9 — Jessica Lutkin (@JessicaLutkin) May 30, 2018 Waiting for the inevitable paper title: ‘The flood of history and the history of floods’ — Kit Kowol (@KitKowol) May 31, 2018 Frantically adding 'spectacular water feature' to @SASNews marketing material. — Kristan Tetens (@Tetens) May 30, 2018 Turns out the cause of the new water feature in Senate House was a blocked pipe somewhere high up in the building. Although the picture looks like the water is falling from the ceiling, it was actually bursting from the floor like a geyser, and looping back to earth.

A few books suffered a little water damage, although nothing permanent – a little rippling of pages. Update: the ace @IHR_Library team has swept into action to protect the basement from further flooding. Only a few books got a bit wet. Most of our collection is fine and dandy. pic.twitter.com/I4qcJqvSXa — Institute of Historical Research (@ihr_history) May 30, 2018 The water was “quickly under control”, Hannah Elias, from the institute, told Press Association.

And there might be one shining light from the whole saga.

“The more people who know about us the better,” she said. “It’s great for us to see how humour can connect us to people.”

Press Association