A theme park in Canada will open its gates to the world’s tallest, longest and fastest dive roller coaster in the world in spring 2019.

Would you be prepared to go on the world’s fastest, tallest dive roller coaster?

Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario will offer visitors the chance to ride Yukon Striker, the country’s first dive roller coaster, if they dare face the 245-foot drop.

Offering spectacular views, there’s little chance you’ll be able to relax enough to enjoy the scenery.

Boasting a total of 3,625 feet of track, the ride’s centre of attention is the 90-degree drop which propels the coaster to 130 kilometres per hour straight down into an underwater tunnel before soaring up again.

If you’re not sure whether that’s for you, perhaps this point-of-view video will help.

Then again, perhaps not.

