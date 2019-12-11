World’s biggest bottle of whisky expected to fetch £15,000 in online auction

The world’s largest bottle of single malt whisky is going under the hammer in an online auction – and is expected to fetch more than £15,000.

The 105.3-litre bottle of 14-year-old Tomintoul is nearly 1.5 metres tall, weighs more than 180 kilos and would serve up around 5,250 drams.

Bidding was already above £6,000 by Tuesday morning, ahead of the deadline at 8pm on Sunday.

Graham Crane, director and co-founder of auctioneers Just Whisky, said: “Every now and then the opportunity to purchase a truly unique bottle of whisky occurs – this is one of those times.

“We’re delighted to be auctioning this supersized bottle this month and hope that the lucky buyer has either an appropriate sized stocking for Christmas if it’s a gift, or is planning a memorable Hogmanay celebration to welcome in 2020.”

The giant Speyside bottle, which holds 150 standard bottles of whisky, also features an oversized label and a 20cm cork.

It was filled at the Tomintoul Distillery in August 2009 by a team of 14 people, and has previously been on display in The Scotch Whisky Experience in Edinburgh.

Bids can be made on the Just Whisky website.

PA Media