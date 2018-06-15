The 2018 World Cup opened in emphatic style on Thursday following Russia’s dominant 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and the hosts lapped up the attention after their first victory in eight matches.

World Cup player watch: The games keep coming, on and off the pitch

@l_one_mars и @cheryshev90 🔝 Денис Черышев признан лучшим игроком матча👏 ⠀ #СборнаяРоссии #ManOfTheMatch #RUSKSA #ЧМ2018 #ВместеМыКоманда A post shared by Сборная России по футболу (@teamrussia) on Jun 14, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT England play their World Cup opener against Tunisia on Monday and manager Gareth Southgate had a full bill of health when Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford returned to training after sustaining a knock before travelling to Russia. And the 20-year-old seemed “in good spirits” as he joked with his team-mates.

Ashley Young (left) and Marcus Rashford (centre) during a training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk (Owen Humphreys/PA) In good spirits ✨ A post shared by Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford) on Jun 15, 2018 at 5:05am PDT Aight lemme balance the ball on my head so I can show my beard real quick 🧐🤨😂🤷🏾‍♂ @England #JLingzBeardBack pic.twitter.com/I3U8VCwvLr — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 15, 2018 On Thursday, the England players enjoyed a spot of bowling during a media session in Repino and the games continued on Friday with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stepping up to the dartboard, under the pressure of the British press. Jordan Pickford played darts during the press conference at Repino Cronwell Park (Owen Humphreys/PA) Elsewhere, several World Cup stars are saying “Eid Mubarak” as they mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Prepping for the game... 🇧🇪

🙈



Maar het lukt ni al te goe 😂 pic.twitter.com/B2oSfbvDdh — Radja Nainggolan (@OfficialRadja) June 15, 2018 In Russia, it looks like his former international colleagues are not missing the maverick midfielder too much – if the boyband pose during a training session in Moscow is anything to go by. Doing what we do... A post shared by Mousa Dembele (@mousadembele) on Jun 15, 2018 at 4:57am PDT And finally, after the five-goal blitz on Thursday, there was much hope of this continuing in the clash between Uruguay and Egypt on Friday afternoon.

However, the Group A match still brought drama as defender Jose Maria Gimenez headed home the only goal of the game in the 90th minute to nick all three points for Uruguay.

