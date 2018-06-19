World Cup player watch: The day after the night before

Captain Harry Kane was the hero for England as he headed home a stoppage-time winner against a plucky Tunisia side as the Three Lions scraped to a 2-1 victory.

A very proud moment to lead out my country at the #WorldCup last night. Seen some celebration videos from back home - love them. Your support is great we need you right behind us all the way. 🦁🦁🦁 #ThreeLions #ENG pic.twitter.com/c1WJ7YZZZ6 — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 19, 2018

Last night was one of the proudest moments of my life. @England’s Number 7 at a World Cup!



Ball 7⃣ Robson 7⃣ Keegan 7⃣ Beckham 7⃣



Legends #JLingz #WorldCup #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/X7gJ2kZ6J7 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 19, 2018

Still buzzing to have made my World Cup debut and the 3 points yesterday! ⚽️🦁 #heretocreate #ThreeLions #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WzFKUSEJ0r — Dele (@dele_official) June 19, 2018

And the relaxed atmosphere among the camp continued as Eric Dier played darts at their Repino base, which they returned to in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and Marcus Rashford faced the media before an evening recovery session.

Eric Dier plays darts during the media access at Repino Cronwell Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Marcus Rashford during the media access at Repino Cronwell Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Elsewhere, Japan secured Asia’s first-ever victory over a South American team at a World Cup when they defeated 10-man Colombia 2-1 in Saransk, to the delight of the Blue Samarai players.