World Cup player watch: The day after the night before
The latest in a daily look at what the players are up to in Russia which sees some proud English players take to social media.
The dust may have settled after England’s World Cup opener on Monday but Gareth Southgate’s men have only just begun when it comes to celebrating the three points they secured in Volgograd.
Captain Harry Kane was the hero for England as he headed home a stoppage-time winner against a plucky Tunisia side as the Three Lions scraped to a 2-1 victory.
About last night... #threelions pic.twitter.com/6uJM05nkht— England (@England) June 19, 2018
A very proud moment to lead out my country at the #WorldCup last night. Seen some celebration videos from back home - love them. Your support is great we need you right behind us all the way. 🦁🦁🦁 #ThreeLions #ENG pic.twitter.com/c1WJ7YZZZ6— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 19, 2018
What a feeling! @FIFAWorldCup debut ✨ #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/8fSMXYJsa7— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 19, 2018
Last night was one of the proudest moments of my life. @England’s Number 7 at a World Cup!— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 19, 2018
Ball 7⃣ Robson 7⃣ Keegan 7⃣ Beckham 7⃣
Legends #JLingz #WorldCup #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/X7gJ2kZ6J7
Still buzzing to have made my World Cup debut and the 3 points yesterday! ⚽️🦁 #heretocreate #ThreeLions #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WzFKUSEJ0r— Dele (@dele_official) June 19, 2018
And the relaxed atmosphere among the camp continued as Eric Dier played darts at their Repino base, which they returned to in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and Marcus Rashford faced the media before an evening recovery session.
Elsewhere, Japan secured Asia’s first-ever victory over a South American team at a World Cup when they defeated 10-man Colombia 2-1 in Saransk, to the delight of the Blue Samarai players.
Thank you for your continued cooperation and Congratulations for today’s victory! That’s for you!!— KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) June 19, 2018
おめでとう！
Carlos Sanchez was dismissed inside three minutes of the clash for handball but his Colombia team-mates were optimistic of their chances of progression, despite defeat.
Es tiempo de estar más unidos que nunca como familia y con la confianza en nuestro señor JESUS 🙏🏾 por que para el que cree todo le es posible #WeBelieve #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/q0FxdaWWr4— Juan Cuadrado (@Cuadrado) June 19, 2018
Also in Group H, Senegal won by the same scoreline against Poland and the official team account showed their delight with the result.
2 🇸🇳 vs 🇵🇱 1. pic.twitter.com/ayv7enRT28— FSF (@FootballSenegal) June 19, 2018
Mohamed Salah made his World Cup debut in the final match on Tuesday against hosts Russia after missing the Pharaohs’ opener with a shoulder injury.
إليكم تشكيل #الفراعنة لمباراة الليلة #worldcup #ThePharaohs#RUSEGY#RUS 🆚 #Egy pic.twitter.com/fMV9pNzzYk— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) June 19, 2018
As one of the World Cup stars returns to action, another one is in doubt as Brazil announced that Neymar missed training on Tuesday after the Paris St Germain forward had “complained of ankle pains due to the number of fouls suffered against Switzerland.”
"Neymar se queixou de dores no tornozelo, em decorrência do número de faltas sofridas contra a Suíça. Como o treino era regenerativo pros titulares, foi encaminhado para a fisioterapia. Fica lá hoje e amanhã de manhã, treinando amanhã à tarde" - Rodrigo Lasmar, médico da Seleção pic.twitter.com/oHZ7G2v5v7— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 19, 2018
Press Association