Tuesday 19 June 2018

World Cup player watch: The day after the night before

The latest in a daily look at what the players are up to in Russia which sees some proud English players take to social media.

Harry Kane scored a stoppage-time winner for England against Tunisia (Adam Davy/PA)
By Josh Luckhurst, Press Association Sport

The dust may have settled after England’s World Cup opener on Monday but Gareth Southgate’s men have only just begun when it comes to celebrating the three points they secured in Volgograd.

Captain Harry Kane was the hero for England as he headed home a stoppage-time winner against a plucky Tunisia side as the Three Lions scraped to a 2-1 victory.

And the relaxed atmosphere among the camp continued as Eric Dier played darts at their Repino base, which they returned to in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and Marcus Rashford faced the media before an evening recovery session.

Eric Dier plays darts during the media access at Repino Cronwell Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Marcus Rashford during the media access at Repino Cronwell Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Elsewhere, Japan secured Asia’s first-ever victory over a South American team at a World Cup when they defeated 10-man Colombia 2-1 in Saransk, to the delight of the Blue Samarai players.

Carlos Sanchez was dismissed inside three minutes of the clash for handball but his Colombia team-mates were optimistic of their chances of progression, despite defeat.

Also in Group H, Senegal won by the same scoreline against Poland and the official team account showed their delight with the result.

Mohamed Salah made his World Cup debut in the final match on Tuesday against hosts Russia after missing the Pharaohs’ opener with a shoulder injury.

As one of the World Cup stars returns to action, another one is in doubt as Brazil announced that Neymar missed training on Tuesday after the Paris St Germain forward had “complained of ankle pains due to the number of fouls suffered against Switzerland.”

Neymar leaves a training session because of pain in his right ankle (Andre Penner/AP/PA)

Press Association

