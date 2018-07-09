World Cup player watch: The calm before the semi-final storm
The latest on what the players at the World Cup have been up to ahead of the semi-final clashes in Russia.
There have been 60 matches, 157 goals and four penalty shootouts – but just four teams remain in the 2018 World Cup.
England secured their first semi-final place in the tournament for 28 years after seeing off Sweden 2-0 on Saturday, with only Croatia standing in their way of reaching the final following their dramatic penalty shootout victory against hosts Russia.
Belgium dispatched Brazil to advance to the last four and the Red Devils will take on France, who edged past Uruguay, for a place in Sunday’s final at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Here is how the players prepared for their semi-finals.
France
France flew out to St Petersburg for their last-four clash with Belgium…
J-1 Direction St Petersbourg 🛫🇫🇷 #CDM2018 #FranceBelgique pic.twitter.com/e2yfCs4hta— Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) July 9, 2018
.. But the journey seemed to much for young superstar Kylian Mbappe as his team-mates mocked him for watching too much ‘Rugrats’.
Too much Razmokets @KMbappe 😴 @paulpogba @AntoGriezmann pic.twitter.com/cPmrQH3bTJ— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) July 9, 2018
On arrival, Didier Deschamps’ side trained at their temporary home.
F O C U S E D ! ⚽️ 👀 🔵⚪️🔴 @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/hGAhnm0moc— Lucas Hernández (@LucasHernandez) July 9, 2018
Belgium
Belgium held their final training session before the crunch semi-final at their Moscow Country Club base before making the journey to St Peterburg.
World Cup that way bro @ytielemans 👀🏆 #eyesontheprize pic.twitter.com/qFxVxL4qSX— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) July 9, 2018
🙋🏻♂️ St. Petersburg pic.twitter.com/qbiOO7J9jO— Koen Casteels (@koencasteels) July 9, 2018
St. Petersburg ❤🇷🇺 I've missed you! pic.twitter.com/5TdMWzpdEf— Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) July 9, 2018
Croatia
Croatia players were less vocal on social media after narrowly progressing to their first semi-final appearance since 1994, but it cannot be denied that the players are not motivated for Wednesday evening.
Little bit of #mondaymotivation 😉⚽ #WorldCupRussia2018 #Croatia #BeProud pic.twitter.com/PIQxumTwwB— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) July 9, 2018
England
England seemed to have created a relaxed yet competitive atmosphere at their training base in Repino, and the darts and bowling competitions have continued as much as their on-field progression.
Young turned 33 on Monday and Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford was quick to wish him a happy birthday before the elder statesman took on media duties.
Lacing up, to work we go! Happy Bday @youngy18, have a good one bro 😆😃 pic.twitter.com/nJP24HXuMw— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 9, 2018
Like I said , first go I’ll get a strike 🎳#SorryNotSorry #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/SXAcHg2kGw— Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 9, 2018
