World Cup player watch: Tears of joy overcome Neymar
The latest in a daily look at what the players are up to in Russia as Brazil’s superstar is reduced to tears after their victory over Costa Rica.
Brazil were minutes away from a shock goalless draw with plucky Costa Rica until Philippe Coutinho and Neymar both netted in stoppage-time to earn a 2-0 win.
The five-time world champions now look on course to qualify for the knockout stages and the relief of edging past the Central American side was clear to see on Neymar’s Instagram.
Nem todos sabem o que passei pra chegar até aqui, falar até papagaio fala, agora fazer ... poucos fazem!! O choro é de alegria, de superação, de garra e vontade de vencer. Na minha vida as coisas nunca foram fáceis, não seria agora né !!! O sonho continua, sonho não ... OBJETIVO ! Parabéns pela partida rapaziada, vocês são FODA. . . . 📷 @nogueirafoto
His post after the second group match read: “Not everyone knows what happened to get here, talk until parrot talks, now do … few do !! The cry is of joy, of overcoming, of claw and will to win.
“In my life things have never been easy, would not be now right !!! The dream continues, not dream … PURPOSE!”
His international colleagues were just as passionate after the match, which saw Coutinho break the deadlock in the 91st minute before the world’s most expensive player added their second with virtually the last kick.
Acreditamos e lutamos até o último minuto! Vamosssss 💪🏽🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/8Iw3X6P1U5— Casemiro (@Casemiro) June 22, 2018
💚🇧🇷💛 #VamoBrasil pic.twitter.com/ChNHIsaUo1— Marcos Aoás Corrêa (@marquinhos_m5) June 22, 2018
Parabéns a todos do grupo pela luta! Acreditamos até o último minuto e saímos com uma importante vitória! Seguiremos trabalhando, pois ainda tem muita coisa pela frente! 💪🏾🇧🇷— Willian (@willianborges88) June 22, 2018
📷 1. Pedro Martins/MoWA Press 2. Lucas Figueiredo/CBF #selecaobrasileira #Copa2018 pic.twitter.com/dvDQf6SpXr
Costa Rica’s journey will go no further than the group stages after two defeats but the players took to social media to show their pride of representing their country in the World Cup.
Hoy solo puedo decir que estoy muy orgulloso del gran trabajo en equipo y que se peleó hasta el final!!! Gracias Costa Rica 🇨🇷 por el apoyo tienen toda mi admiración (afición) no se imaginan lo lindo que es sentir todas esas muestras de cariño de todo el país. #quelindosertico pic.twitter.com/mZ0U1YxPAj— Marco Ureña (@MarcoUrenaCR) June 22, 2018
Con dolor en el alma pero con gran orgullo por la lucha que dimos hasta el final #Sele 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/gfu0fLuzeq— Bryan Ruiz González (@bryanruizcr) June 22, 2018
Orgullosos de ser ticos, de todos los jugadores y cuerpo técnico! Nos hubiera encantado poder darle una alegría más a CR. Pero así es este deporte que tanto amamos. A veces se gana y a veces se pierde. Solo tengan presente que siempre vamos a intentar darlo todo por nuestro país! pic.twitter.com/Zu9pZi33dZ— Cristian Gamboa (@Cris_GamboaCR) June 22, 2018
Orgulloso de mis compañeros por su enorme esfuerzo. Lo dimos todo, pero no pudo ser #Rusia2018 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/yi7XnV92YX— Oscar Duarte (@ODuarte04) June 22, 2018
Elsewhere, Group G rivals England and Belgium were preparing for their clashes against Panama and Tunisia respectively with the players working hard in training.
Toby Alderweireld also found the time to have a playful dig at assistant coach Thierry Henry as the Red Devils aim to all-but secure their place in the knockout stages with victory in Moscow on Saturday.
Reigning champions Germany are on the brink following their 1-0 defeat to Mexico but centre-back Jerome Boateng has not given up just yet.
Press Association