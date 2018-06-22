World Cup player watch: Tears of joy overcome Neymar

Brazil were minutes away from a shock goalless draw with plucky Costa Rica until Philippe Coutinho and Neymar both netted in stoppage-time to earn a 2-0 win.

Brazil were minutes away from a shock goalless draw with plucky Costa Rica until Philippe Coutinho and Neymar both netted in stoppage-time to earn a 2-0 win.

The five-time world champions now look on course to qualify for the knockout stages and the relief of edging past the Central American side was clear to see on Neymar’s Instagram.

Press Association