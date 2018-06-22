News And Finally

Friday 22 June 2018

World Cup player watch: Tears of joy overcome Neymar

The latest in a daily look at what the players are up to in Russia as Brazil’s superstar is reduced to tears after their victory over Costa Rica.

Neymar scored Brazil’s second goal in their victory over Costa Rica (Owen Humphreys/PA)
By Josh Luckhurst, Press Association Sport

Brazil were minutes away from a shock goalless draw with plucky Costa Rica until Philippe Coutinho and Neymar both netted in stoppage-time to earn a 2-0 win.

The five-time world champions now look on course to qualify for the knockout stages and the relief of edging past the Central American side was clear to see on Neymar’s Instagram.

His post after the second group match read: “Not everyone knows what happened to get here, talk until parrot talks, now do … few do !! The cry is of joy, of overcoming, of claw and will to win.

“In my life things have never been easy, would not be now right !!! The dream continues, not dream … PURPOSE!”

His international colleagues were just as passionate after the match, which saw Coutinho break the deadlock in the 91st minute before the world’s most expensive player added their second with virtually the last kick.

Orgulho de ser Brasileiro 🇧🇷 Parabéns Rapaziada💪🏼👍🏻

A post shared by Bobby Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on

Vamos Brasil 🇧🇷 #gratidaoaDEUSsempre🙏🏽

A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on

Que orgulho!!!!!!!!!! 💚💛💚💛💚💛 🇧🇷

A post shared by Filipe Luís Kasmirski (@filipeluis) on

Costa Rica’s journey will go no further than the group stages after two defeats but the players took to social media to show their pride of representing their country in the World Cup.

Elsewhere, Group G rivals England and Belgium were preparing for their clashes against Panama and Tunisia respectively with the players working hard in training.

Without practice there is no glory. 🎯#IWILL #MAGNETICO

A post shared by TAA (@trentarnold98) on

🎯

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on

Winning goal! Winning team! 😆😛 @england #Jlingz

A post shared by JLingz 🔱 (@jesselingard) on

Last training before our game tomorrow! #1 #redtogether

A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on

Toby Alderweireld also found the time to have a playful dig at assistant coach Thierry Henry as the Red Devils aim to all-but secure their place in the knockout stages with victory in Moscow on Saturday.

Reigning champions Germany are on the brink following their 1-0 defeat to Mexico but centre-back Jerome Boateng has not given up just yet.

Ready to fight 👊🏽🔥 #GERSWE #WM2018 @dfb_team 📷: @alexanderhassenstein

A post shared by Jerome Boateng (@jeromeboateng) on

