World Cup player watch: Senegal cruelly miss out as they make World Cup history
The latest on what the players at the World Cup have been up to as the final group games come to a conclusion.
Senegal made World Cup history after becoming the first team to be eliminated due to their inferior fair play record following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Colombia.
Yerry Mina headed home the only goal in the second half to put Colombia through as Group H winners, but Japan joined the South Americans in the last 16 despite having an identical record to Senegal.
Both Senegal and Japan finished with four points, four goals for, four goals against and their head-to-head record was also level following a 2-2 draw. However, the latter squeezed through after receiving four yellows compared to six picked up by Aliou Cisse’s team.
Thank you! 🇸🇳 @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sYHWD51FnF— FSF (@FootballSenegal) June 28, 2018
However, it was a different feeling for Colombia, who overcame defeat to Japan in their opening Group H match to reach the last 16.
Primer objetivo 🙌🏼 Vamos Colombia!!! 🇨🇴 #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/LOWXu5rWcF— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) June 28, 2018
Siempre de la mano de ti mi Dios 💛💙❤ Vamos Colombia! #UnidosPorUnPaís #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/CsVKPfryJg— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) June 28, 2018
One person who will miss Senegal is Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who posted a video of the African side dancing in training – which has gone viral in recent weeks – with a Liverpool-based song dubbed over the top.
And now I can never listen to this song the same... #DailySimon pic.twitter.com/DHFyKh3KVd— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 28, 2018
The early exit of defending champions Germany is still sending shockwaves around the world as they failed to get out of the group stage for the first time.
And, two of the squad members did not hold back on their assessment of the national team’s performances.
Such a disaster.... World Cup 2018 was not what we expected. I'm still angry and disappointed and at the same time I feel sorry for all our fans who supported us in the stadium or at home in front of the tv or at public viewings. We didn't really get into that tournament. We had our chances and kept on playing all the time but it just didn't work. Four years ago we were on top of the world - now we're on the bottom. These are the days in the life of a football player nobody envies you for. But that's life. All I can say is thank you to our fans who always support us. We will analyze what went wrong and carry on working as we always did. I promise we‘ll be back strong!
Mit großen Ambitionen sind wir das Turnier angetreten, jetzt sitzen wir schon wieder im Flieger zurück nach Deutschland. Dass es so ist haben wir uns leider selbst zuzuschreiben, wir haben nicht die Leistung gebracht die wir von uns erwartet haben und ihr von uns erwarten durftet. Dieser Stachel sitzt sehr tief und wird auch noch länger schmerzen, eine WM ist nur alle 4 Jahre und dementsprechend ist es lange hin wieder die Chance zu kriegen das zu korrigieren. Wir wollen euch für die Unterstützung danken, vor Ort in Russland aber auch zuhause und ich mich an dieser Stelle noch für die unglaublich vielen aufmunternden Nachrichten die mich in den sozialen Netzwerken erreicht haben. Und auch die kritischen Nachrichten sind angebracht und akzeptieren wir. Ab September haben wir als Nationalmannschaft wieder die Chance uns zu rehabilitieren und zu zeigen wieviel besser wir es können.
Elsewhere, Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen saw his World Cup experience last just 16 minutes after picking up a shoulder injury during the opening Group G clash against England, and he gave an update to the fans.
Neymar, fresh from helping Brazil top Group E on Wednesday, showed his martial arts skills as he prepares to take on Mexico in the round of 16 on Monday.
Varios Paranauê 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/wXNN9yR1ij— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 28, 2018
Edinson Cavani and Javier Mascherano both looked relaxed as Uruguay and Argentina look to secure a place in the quarter-finals, but they have tricky ties against Portugal and France respectively first.
Sochi, ciudad donde jugaremos nuestro partido de octavos #URU vs #POR— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) June 28, 2018
Sochi, city where we will play our next Round of 16's game #URU vs #POR
Как красиво!#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5JDqy85T6A
And finally, Alberto Abdiel Quintero enjoyed an interesting pre-match meal before Panama’s final Group G clash with Tunisia…
