The World Cup is a tournament where the superstar players need to produce big performances and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured that his legacy continued with another goal in Russia.

World Cup player watch: Ronaldo to the rescue again

The Real Madrid forward thundered home a diving header in the fourth minute for the only goal of the match as Portugal ran out unconvincing 1-0 winners against Morocco.

It was the 33-year-old’s fourth goal of the tournament to move himself one clear of Russia’s Denis Cheryshev in the race for the Golden Boot, which also eclipsed his combined total of three goals in 13 World Cup appearances from the three previous editions. Vitória importante. Continuamos focados no nosso objectivo.⚽️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/tceQUIEfFO — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 20, 2018 His Portugal team-mates appreciated the importance of the result as they move onto four points from their opening Group B matches and look in pole position to progress to the knockout rounds.

Luis Suarez’s first-half effort proved enough as he notched his 52nd international goal on his 100th match for Uruguay. FELIZ por ser parte de la HISTORIA

HAPPY to be part of Uruguay’s history accomplishing 💯 games!!!!! HAPPY to achieve the final 16 stage again 👏👏👏 and even more HAPPY to share that we’ll have our third child 😍😍😍THANK YOU ALL for the support specially to my loved ones 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/GTpjxR9NkH — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) June 20, 2018 Several World Cup stars took to social media as they prepare for their next game in the competition.

