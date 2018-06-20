News And Finally

Wednesday 20 June 2018

World Cup player watch: Ronaldo to the rescue again

The latest in a daily look at what the players are up to in Russia as Portugal’s superstar steps up to the mark once more.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal of the World Cup in the victory against Morocco (Francisco Seco/AP/PA)
By Josh Luckhurst, Press Association Sport

The World Cup is a tournament where the superstar players need to produce big performances and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured that his legacy continued with another goal in Russia.

The Real Madrid forward thundered home a diving header in the fourth minute for the only goal of the match as Portugal ran out unconvincing 1-0 winners against Morocco.

It was the 33-year-old’s fourth goal of the tournament to move himself one clear of Russia’s Denis Cheryshev in the race for the Golden Boot, which also eclipsed his combined total of three goals in 13 World Cup appearances from the three previous editions.

His Portugal team-mates appreciated the importance of the result as they move onto four points from their opening Group B matches and look in pole position to progress to the knockout rounds.

🇵🇹#3pontos#Todosjuntos

A post shared by William Carvalho (@wcarvalho14) on

Morocco have played great football in their two games despite not picking up a point so far, and captain Medhi Benatia epitomised his passion for the African nation on Twitter alongside some of his colleagues.

Elsewhere, England enjoyed a rest day before their second Group G match against Panama on Sunday.

Fresh from their last-gasp victory against Tunisia on Monday, some of the squad spent time with family while others went sight-seeing in St Petersburg.

Lovely day with wifey & the kids ❤️❤️

A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on

A day exploring Russia with the family 🇷🇺

A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93) on

Uruguay secured their place in the knockout stages with hosts Russia following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Saudi Arabia.

Luis Suarez’s first-half effort proved enough as he notched his 52nd international goal on his 100th match for Uruguay.

Several World Cup stars took to social media as they prepare for their next game in the competition.

En Nizhni Novgorod ! #argentina #russia2018 #mundial2018 #russia #worldcup

A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agüero (@10aguerosergiokun) on

Arrived in Sotchi @dfb_team #zsmmn

A post shared by Manuel Neuer (@manuelneuer) on

⚽️ BM

A post shared by Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) on

Focus 🔛 @leomessi is ready for tomorrow. #HereToCreate #WorldCup

A post shared by Team Messi (@teammessi) on

J-1 France / Pérou ⚽️🇫🇷 #Fiersdetrebleus #CDM2018

A post shared by Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) on

