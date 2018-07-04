World Cup player watch: Quarter-finals confirmed
The latest on what the players at the World Cup have been up to ahead of the last eight in Russia.
Focus was the buzz word for the England players following a historic night in Moscow, which saw them set up a World Cup quarter-final clash with Sweden.
Gareth Southgate’s side battled back from the heartache of a stoppage-time Yerry Mina equaliser for Colombia to force extra-time, before England ended their World Cup penalty shootout hoodoo with a 4-3 victory thanks to a fantastic save from Jordan Pickford and Eric Dier’s nerveless spot-kick.
However, members of the playing staff already have their sights set on another tough battle as they take on the Scandinavian outfit on Saturday afternoon in Samara.
Others were still reeling from England’s first penalty shootout victory at a World Cup.
Kyle Walker had time to poke fun at himself for missing out on the on-pitch celebrations after the right-back turned centre-back had to came off in extra-time due to cramp.
Dad, can you show me that photo of you guys running after reaching the quarter final?— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 3, 2018
Still stuck in this position but the cramp has gone 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/kQlzQDdqjQ— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 4, 2018
Midfielder Fabian Delph missed the last-16 tie to attend the birth of his third child and the Manchester City man announced some great news on his Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon.
I’ve just experienced the most amazing 24 hours. Watching my brothers come through a tough game both mentally and physically, I kicked every ball and felt every bit of emotion with the players, staff and fans. At 07:52 Me my wife and 2 beautiful daughters welcomed there baby sister into the world. I can’t put into words the happiness and gratitude I’m feeling... Back to Russia now #TunnelVision
But there was no rest for the wicked in Repino, as Southgate was back on the training field with the players who were not involved in Tuesday’s success and forward Marcus Rashford, who did not seemed too bothered about the extra work.
Elsewhere, defender Victor Lindelof thanked Sweden fans for their “energy” during the hard-fought 1-0 win over Switzerland, while Francois Moubandje and Granit Xhaka left messages for the travelling Swiss support.
It’s been an incredible World Cup journey with this team and these friends, and it hurts to say it’s now come to an end. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way and been there through the ups and downs. I don’t take any of it for granted how fortunate I am to represent my country at a World Cup. The highs have been incredible and this low hurts, but I can promise you one thing: I’ll never stop fighting. 💪🏽This is football. This is life. Thank you for sharing this adventure with me. #hoppschwiiz #worldcup2018
The action does not get under way until Friday afternoon but Lucas Hernandez, Philippe Coutinho and Luka Modric took to social media to show their excitement at a potential semi-final berth.
Ensemble on va plus loin #AllezLesBleus 🙌🏻🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/zK2hC1R4q6— Lucas Hernández (@LucasHernandez) July 4, 2018
Press Association