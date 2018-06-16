World Cup player watch: Moment for minnows as Iceland arrive on world stage

It was all about the little guys on day three of the 2018 World Cup, as Iceland and Peru took their turns in Russia.

It was all about the little guys on day three of the 2018 World Cup, as Iceland and Peru took their turns in Russia.

The stars of the side that drew 1-1 with Lionel Messi’s Argentina were rightfully delighted at the result, and were quick to praise the supporters for their magnificent show in Moscow.

Merecimos más pero no se dio. Con la frente alta y a seguir luchando. #VamosArgentina 🇦🇷👊 pic.twitter.com/SJhmy3x4Vb — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) June 16, 2018 Lionel Messi’s penalty miss perhaps summed up the Argentina performance, but where Leo faltered, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up. The Portuguese was rightly delighted with his hat-trick from the previous night’s 3-3 draw with Spain, posting: “Happy to have been voted best on the field. Good teamwork!” Feliz por ter sido eleito o melhor em campo. Bom trabalho de equipa!🇵🇹👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/EjLIZxp3Dm — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 16, 2018 Defender Pepe echoed the sentiment, praising: “The work of a team and the persistance of a captain!”

O trabalho de uma equipa e a persistência de um capitão! Vamos Portugal!!! 💪🇵🇹️🔝 @portugal #Pepe #PP3 #Pepe3 #ForcaPortugal #Umbro #Fpf #PortugalUnido #JuntosSomosMaisFortes #ConquistaOSonho #ConquerYourDream A post shared by Pepe (@official_pepe) on Jun 16, 2018 at 6:52am PDT Like Argentina, France struggled against supposedly-lesser opposition in the form of Australia, who were unfortunate to lose to a goal dubiously awarded to Paul Pogba and a penalty perhaps even more controversially awarded by VAR. The Socceroos were justifiably proud of their showing in the 2-1 defeat, with Tim Cahill – who watched on from the bench – tweeting: “Amazing performance by the lads today. Captain was fantastic and lead the team well as always. We deserved the draw. We will pick ourselves up and get ready for our next game now.”

Amazing performance by the lads today. Captain was fantastic and lead the team well as always. We deserved the draw. We will pick ourselves up and get ready for our next game now. 🙌🏼🌍🏆🇦🇺 — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 16, 2018 Pogba dedicated the win to his father, who died just over a year ago – and showed the shin pads he wore in his honour. Papa c’étais pour toi 🇫🇷 Dad this one was for you. @equipedefrance #allezlesbleus #fiersdetrebleus #weliveforfootball #WorldCup #WorldCup2018 #HereToCreate A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jun 16, 2018 at 9:57am PDT Uruguay took a leaf out of England’s book and celebrated their late win over Egypt by going bowling.

Luego del entrenamiento de esta mañana, los futbolistas compartieron un momento en la sala de juegos del complejo Krasnaya Gorka y se distendieron jugando al bowling, al pool y a los dardos. pic.twitter.com/HzyWnbdGfY — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 16, 2018 Meanwhile, back at the Three Lions’ camp, the Tottenham gang were clearly spending too much time together.

Danny hurts my feelings sometimes A post shared by Eric Dier (@ericdier15) on Jun 16, 2018 at 8:58am PDT There was also pause for a little light relief from training as Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold chatted with a fan who covered his south London estate with England flags.

You know that estate, with all the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 flags? We thought we’d connect the man behind it with the players you’re supporting...#threelions pic.twitter.com/U7PSADGn01 — Jim Lucas (@JFBLucas) June 16, 2018 (In case you’re wondering, this is the one they’re talking about…) England flags adorn the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, London (Victoria Jones/PA) And finally, if you thought there was pressure on the England team, try playing for Nigeria, who were reminded hours before kick-off that their President will be watching.

The delegation ensured that President @MBuhari spoke to captain @mikel_john_obi on the phone, charging him to lead the team to doing the nation proud in the competition. https://t.co/lImKcUqgg0 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 16, 2018

Press Association