Sunday 17 June 2018

World Cup player watch: Mexico revel in shock victory over Germany

The latest in a daily look at what the players are up to in Russia sees Mexico and Germany react to the surprise result.

Mexico celebrate a famous win (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Mexico celebrate a famous win (Antonio Calanni/AP)

By Press Association Sport staff

The 2018 World Cup has well and truly begun and the drama continued to unfold with reigning champions Germany on the receiving end of a shock result.

Germany, who won the trophy four years ago in Brazil, were put to the sword by Mexico and will have an uphill battle to progress to the second round following the 1-0 defeat in Moscow.

And the Mexico players certainly enjoyed securing their first win against Die Mannschaft since defeating West Germany in 1985.

However, Joachim Low’s men were confident that they will retain their world crown, despite the early loss.

Rafael Marquez joined an elite group as he became only the third player to participate in five separate World Cups, alongside Antonio Carbajal (Mexico) and Lothar Matthaus (Germany).

(Gianluigi Buffon was selected for five different World Cups but only played in four.)

And Australia’s Tim Cahill was delighted for his fellow veteran.

Elsewhere, England were finishing off their preparations for the Group G opener on Monday…

Kyle Walker, left, and Harry Kane, right, enjoy a moment before the serious business begins (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Walker, Kane and Danny Welbeck (left-right) limber up for the session (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manager Gareth Southgate has a quiet word with captain Kane (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Southgate, centre, addresses the group at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium (Owen Humphreys/PA)

…Before they flew to Volgograd for the clash against Tunisia.

Jordan Henderson turned 28 on Sunday and he thanked his club and international colleagues for the many happy returns.

Press Association

