World Cup player watch: Mexico revel in shock victory over Germany
The latest in a daily look at what the players are up to in Russia sees Mexico and Germany react to the surprise result.
The 2018 World Cup has well and truly begun and the drama continued to unfold with reigning champions Germany on the receiving end of a shock result.
Germany, who won the trophy four years ago in Brazil, were put to the sword by Mexico and will have an uphill battle to progress to the second round following the 1-0 defeat in Moscow.
And the Mexico players certainly enjoyed securing their first win against Die Mannschaft since defeating West Germany in 1985.
Que orgulloso de pertenecer a este equipo!... disfrutar de este momento después de todo lo q hemos pasado pero muy consientes que esto apenas empieza! 😍💪🏻⚽️🇲🇽 .... y también un honor y privilegio ser parte de un momento historico para nuestro eterno capitán @rafa_marquez_rm4 jugando su 5to mundial q Grande eres patrón! 🔝⚽️🔥 #nadanosdetiene #rusia2018 #mexico #3puntos #vamospormas #rafa5copas #eresgrande #eternocapitan
#MEX 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uT5yGWoCKT— Edson Alvarez (@EdsonAlvarez19) June 17, 2018
Esto es de todos!! Se juegue o no!! Que gran grupo! Gran triunfo, gran esfuerzo!! Pero solo es un paso, con mucha ecuanimidad, a disfrutar y a partir de los próximos días enfocarnos en el siguiente rival!!! #NadaNosDetiene #VivaMéxico pic.twitter.com/4AQoxZmuwI— Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) June 17, 2018
However, Joachim Low’s men were confident that they will retain their world crown, despite the early loss.
Honestly the worst possible start into the tournament! But we will fight back 👊🏽 @DFB_Team pic.twitter.com/jlfwoN8oTo— Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) June 17, 2018
Enttäuschender Auftakt, nicht gut gespielt. Wir geben aber nicht auf und konzentrieren uns auf das nächste Spiel! / Disappointing opening match for us, which we didn’t play well. We won’t give up, though and focus on the next match! ____________________________________________________________ #germex #diemannschaft #zsmmn #wm2018 #russia2018 #worldcup #dfb #jdx
Rafael Marquez joined an elite group as he became only the third player to participate in five separate World Cups, alongside Antonio Carbajal (Mexico) and Lothar Matthaus (Germany).
(Gianluigi Buffon was selected for five different World Cups but only played in four.)
2002 🏆— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) June 17, 2018
2006 🏆
2010 🏆
2014 🏆
2018 🏆
Rafael Marquez has played in his fifth World Cup finals 👏 #GERMEX #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tGw8Oki0GP
Thanks!! 👍🏼👊🏼 #4ctitud https://t.co/B7di2IV6XZ— Rafa Marquez (@RafaMarquezMX) June 17, 2018
And Australia’s Tim Cahill was delighted for his fellow veteran.
Congratulations my friend 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @RafaMarquezMX https://t.co/l3kDcR4b3x— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 17, 2018
Elsewhere, England were finishing off their preparations for the Group G opener on Monday…
…Before they flew to Volgograd for the clash against Tunisia.
Landed in Volgograd ✈️ Not long to go now, come on @england 🙌🏼🏴— Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) June 17, 2018
Jordan Henderson turned 28 on Sunday and he thanked his club and international colleagues for the many happy returns.
