The 2018 World Cup has well and truly begun and the drama continued to unfold with reigning champions Germany on the receiving end of a shock result.

World Cup player watch: Mexico revel in shock victory over Germany

Germany, who won the trophy four years ago in Brazil, were put to the sword by Mexico and will have an uphill battle to progress to the second round following the 1-0 defeat in Moscow.

Kyle Walker, left, and Harry Kane, right, enjoy a moment before the serious business begins (Owen Humphreys/PA) Walker, Kane and Danny Welbeck (left-right) limber up for the session (Owen Humphreys/PA) Manager Gareth Southgate has a quiet word with captain Kane (Owen Humphreys/PA) Southgate, centre, addresses the group at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium (Owen Humphreys/PA) …Before they flew to Volgograd for the clash against Tunisia. Landed in Volgograd ✈️ Not long to go now, come on @england 🙌🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) June 17, 2018 Jordan Henderson turned 28 on Sunday and he thanked his club and international colleagues for the many happy returns.

