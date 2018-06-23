World Cup player watch: Lukaku matches Ronaldo as Belgium run rampant

The first game on day 10 of the 2018 World Cup rewarded viewers with goals galore as Belgium thumped Tunisia 5-2.

Romelu Lukaku’s brace put him level with Cristiano Ronaldo as the competition’s leading scorer with four goals apiece. Lukaku also became the first player to score two or more goals in consecutive World Cup games since Diego Maradona in 1986.

For Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld, the question over which player was the Greatest Of All Time – jokingly referred to as the Goat – had been answered. Stop searching. We found him. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/L9COVXcoV2 — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) June 23, 2018 Captain Eden Hazard also bagged two goals before Michy Batshuayi added a fifth. The emphatic win gave The Red Devils a maximum six points from their first two games and Batshuayi described his first World Cup goal as a “dream come true”.

Matchday 🇩🇪 Ready and determined! // Prêt et determiné! // Bereit und entschlossen! 🇩🇪 @dfb_team #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #HereToCreate A post shared by Kevin Trapp (@kevintrapp) on Jun 23, 2018 at 5:05am PDT Egypt and Liverpool star Mo Salah was criticised for meeting with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov at the start of the tournament. However, seemingly unfazed by the earlier backlash and his country’s recent exit from the competition, Salah accepted honorary citizenship of Chechnya in Grozny on Friday night.

لبت بعثة المنتخب الوطني مساء اليوم دعوة الرئيس رمضان قادريوف رئيس جمهورية الشيشان على تناول العشاء في القصر الرئاسي ، وذلك في ختام إقامتها بمدينة جروزني عاصمة الشيشان كمقر إقامة وتدريب لها خلال مشاركتها في بطولة كأس العالم . pic.twitter.com/MVxOiCfMfz — EFA.eg (@EFA) June 22, 2018 Chichan president Ramzan Kadyrov gave Egyptian player Mohamed Salah honorary citizenship pic.twitter.com/VINGWdR6Cx — Hady Of Egypt المدني (@hadyelmedany) June 22, 2018 Fresh from their 2-0 win over Iceland, the Nigeria squad got some more good news as goalkeeper Carl Ikeme announced his cancer had gone into “complete remission”. This is the best news in this World Cup so far 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/eVaM4cn7jW — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) June 23, 2018 Wolves and Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikeme was diagnosed with leukaemia a year ago but “intense chemotherapy” has put him on the road back to health.

Thank God bro 🙏🏽 best news! You are inspirational. We are with you all the way until you are cured. 💪🏽❤️ https://t.co/Aa8I8fLbnm — William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) June 23, 2018 Kasper Schmeichel shed light on how the Denmark squad spend their off days, giving followers a guided tour of the food markets in Anapa before taking in the local sights and skills on the beach.

Bit of training on the beach😎🤷‍♂️⛈⚡️ #fifaworldcup A post shared by Kasper Schmeichel (@kasperschmeichel) on Jun 23, 2018 at 1:55am PDT And despite being the oldest player in the Australia squad, veteran Socceroo Tim Cahill continues to be the most active on social media, today showing off his hairdressing skills for his followers.

Press Association