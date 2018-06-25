News And Finally

Monday 25 June 2018

World Cup player watch: Kane’s boots on fire and Courtois shoots some hoops

The latest on what the players at the World Cup have been up to in their downtime as the third round of group games gets under way.

File photo dated 24-06-2018 of England’s Harry Kane celebrates with the match ball after the final whistle during the FIFA World Cup Group G match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.
File photo dated 24-06-2018 of England’s Harry Kane celebrates with the match ball after the final whistle during the FIFA World Cup Group G match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

By Stephen Jones, Press Association Social Media Editor

After a day of unexpected highs in Nizhny Novgorod, it was time to chill out for England’s players back at their base in Repino.

But, sadly, the popular unicorn inflatables of last week didn’t get a look in this time around.

Jordan Pickford was perhaps so relaxed that he fell asleep on his phone. For England fans, there was only ever going to be one response.

ipanews_a917ec60-cace-49ae-a275-ab80ca6013b0_embedded865866

There was no day off for England kitman Pat Frost, who had the task of cleaning Harry Kane’s boots…except they were “still too hot to hold”.

Like England, Belgium had a great weekend with a 5-2 win over Tunisia, setting up a battle for top spot in Group G on Thursday.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took some time out to shoot a few hoops – and came up with this stunner of a half-court shot.

Half court shoooooooot!!! 😂🏀💥

A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on

Things were a lot less restful for Portugal’s players, with footage posted online showing Iran fans with vuvuzelas late in to the night ahead of their crunch final group game with Iran.

And finally, back on the football pitch, Australia’s side could easily have been mistaken for Brazil after a dizzying training routine.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News