World Cup player watch: England stars go bowling and first ball’s finally kicked

It’s been a busy day for England, but it all started with something more important than football – as the Three Lions held a minute’s silence in training to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

England players observed a minute’s silence to honour the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, during the training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, Zelenogorsk (Owen Humphreys/PA) Later, Harry Kane wrote on Instagram: “It’s important to keep perspective in life. Remembering all the victims and their families one year on from the disaster.”

It's important to keep perspective in life. Remembering all the victims and their families one year on from the disaster. #GreenForGrenfellDay 💚 A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on Jun 14, 2018 at 7:39am PDT After training in Repino was finished, the players were able to let off some steam with a trip to the local bowling alley… England’s Jesse Lingard bowling at Repino Cronwell Park, Repino (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire) … followed by a spot of darts.

Press Association