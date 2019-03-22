A blind golden retriever named Charlie was given his very own guide dog when he lost his eyes to glaucoma in January.

A blind golden retriever named Charlie was given his very own guide dog when he lost his eyes to glaucoma in January.

‘Wonderful’: Dog with glaucoma given his own guide-dog puppy

His new helper, four-month-old Maverick, has become a firm friend, with the two becoming an instant hit on their Instagram page.

The two have racked up more than 45,000 followers since joining the website on Monday.

Rescue dog Charlie, 11, had both of his eyes removed due to glaucoma after a year of taking medication for the condition.

Owners Chelsea and Adam Stipe, based in North Carolina, in the US, bought Maverick to make sure their new baby had a dog to grow up with.

The two friends found fame when their story was featured on dog-rating Twitter account Dog Rates, where they both received scores of 14 out of 10.

This is Charlie and Maverick. Charlie had his eyes removed due to glaucoma, but then Maverick came along as his little helper. Now they’re doing amazing. Both 14/10 pic.twitter.com/qjkhYLihEO — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) March 18, 2019

Chelsea told NBC Bay Area that the dogs quickly became friends and learned how to help each other around the house.

She said: “When they would play, Maverick would realise that Charlie would lose the toy sometimes, so [Maverick] would pick it up and put it back in front of him to re-engage playtime.”

Photos of the dog friendship touched the hearts of Instagram users, who particularly loved a video of the friends playing together.

One user said: “Seriously, they melt my heart. AND their names are Charlie and Maverick! I can’t.”

While another added: “You’re killing me. This is so wonderful.”

Press Association