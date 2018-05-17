Women in Football’s #WhatIf campaign is already changing the landscape for women

Women in Football’s #WhatIf campaign is already attracting big pledges from corporations and individuals looking to make a positive impact on the landscape of football for women and girls.

Headline sponsor Betfair are one of those to have backed the social media-driven campaign, pledging: “WhatIf Betfair ring-fenced 50 per cent of their Cash4Clubs grassroots grants for women’s teams to help support growth and sustainability.”

Take a look at these #WhatIf pledges. Get inspired. Get involved. Make a difference. pic.twitter.com/h9VxboUQDo — Women in Football (@WomeninFootball) May 17, 2018 Among others, Twitter pledged: “#WhatIf @Twitter created a unique emoji to celebrate #WomeninFootball,” while Barclays pledged: “#WhatIf @barclays conducted a full scale research project to understand the position of women in the football industry.” The launch, which took place at Twitter’s London headquarters, coincides with the 10-year anniversary of Women in Football, a network of professional women working in football who aim to support and champion their peers.

The wider football world has already started making pledges, from including more women in their coverage of the beautiful game, to increasing funding. Director of the popular game Football Manager, Miles Jacobson, made his own pledge.

#WhatIF there were more female staff members in #FM19? I pledge it will be so.

What’s your #WhatIF @AFCWimbledon? #WIF — Miles Jacobson (@milesSI) May 16, 2018 Sports broadcaster Faye Carruthers meanwhile suggested a Q&A for those interested in a career in football. #WhatIF I set up a Q&A session online so young girls can contact me to get some advice and confidence to believe they can apply for jobs in football? What’s your #WhatIF @MichelleOwen7 @WomeninFootball — Faye Carruthers (@FayeCarruthers) May 16, 2018 And writer and podcaster Michael Calvin immediately got to work inviting more women to get involved.

In spirit of @WomeninFootball #WhatIf campaign : Looking for two female football writers to join @btsportfootball pod rota. Get in touch! — Michael Calvin (@CalvinBook) May 16, 2018 Anna Kessel, co-founder and Chair of Women in Football, said: “On the anniversary of Women in Football’s 10th season I am extremely proud to see us launch the #WhatIf campaign, standing alongside industry leaders, corporations and individuals, working together to create real and meaningful change. “Ten years ago gender equality was barely even a conversation in football. Now it is firmly on the agenda. Bring on the next 10 years, and an exciting new era for women in our sector.”

