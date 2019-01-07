Woman’s warning after ‘creepy’ bus journey with masked man

A young woman has warned other females about travelling alone after being questioned by a masked man on the “creepiest bus journey of (her) life”.

She was travelling on the 120 bus in Sheffield last Thursday when she was spoken to by the mysterious figure.

Sharing a clip of the incident on Facebook, she said the man asked her questions including what her name was and where she lived.

At the end of the video, the masked figure can be seen turning around to face her.

The woman finished her post with the warning: “Watch out when you’re on the bus alone, girls.”

The woman, who did not wish to be named, told the Press Association: “I want women and young girls to know that they need to be careful when travelling alone in the dark on public transport.

“I’ve had lots of hate and backlash for posting the video but I don’t regret it. The issue here isn’t how I responded to the incident, it’s that the incident occurred in the first place.”

She said she hoped the man would learn from the incident and she did not want others to think badly of him.

“I really, really hope that people do not harass or show aggression towards the man, I think he just needs help and someone to explain to him how frightening this was for me and would be for any young woman.”

Some people have noted the likeness between the mask in the video and the character No Face in the 2001 film Spirited Away, but others pointed to similarities to a recent episode of BBC series Luther.

One Facebook user said: “Someone’s been watching too much Luther. So creepy!”

Another added: “This guy has watched the new series of Luther.”

The fifth series of the crime drama was shown on BBC One last week, and the first episode featured a woman being brutally murdered by a masked figure on the top deck of a London bus.

Press Association