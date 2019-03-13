A woman who bought 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers thanks to a hunch is celebrating a 150,000-dollar (£114,000) win.

Woman wins 150,000 dollars after buying 30 lottery tickets with same numbers

Deborah Brown, from Richmond, Virginia, United States, said she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing the digits “a couple of times during the day”.

She was so confident about the numbers that she later bought 10 more.

When you know - you know.



This super lucky Richmond, VA player won $150,000 playing Pick 4 back on Feb. 11 by purchasing 30 TICKETS of the exact same winning numbers: 1-0-3-1. 😯💚 pic.twitter.com/Dpujgs98Dq — Virginia Lottery (@VirginiaLottery) March 11, 2019

The combination won the February 11 draw, with each ticket worth 5,000 dollars (£3,800).

Ms Brown said she “nearly had a heart attack”.

She is considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.

Press Association