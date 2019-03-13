Woman wins 150,000 dollars after buying 30 lottery tickets with same numbers
Deborah Brown bought 20 tickets, and was so confident she bought another 10.
A woman who bought 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers thanks to a hunch is celebrating a 150,000-dollar (£114,000) win.
Deborah Brown, from Richmond, Virginia, United States, said she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing the digits “a couple of times during the day”.
She was so confident about the numbers that she later bought 10 more.
When you know - you know.— Virginia Lottery (@VirginiaLottery) March 11, 2019
This super lucky Richmond, VA player won $150,000 playing Pick 4 back on Feb. 11 by purchasing 30 TICKETS of the exact same winning numbers: 1-0-3-1. 😯💚 pic.twitter.com/Dpujgs98Dq
The combination won the February 11 draw, with each ticket worth 5,000 dollars (£3,800).
Ms Brown said she “nearly had a heart attack”.
She is considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.
Press Association