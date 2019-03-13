News And Finally

Wednesday 13 March 2019

Woman wins 150,000 dollars after buying 30 lottery tickets with same numbers

Deborah Brown bought 20 tickets, and was so confident she bought another 10.

Deborah Brown purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1, and won with all of them. (Virginia Lottery)
By Associated Press reporters

A woman who bought 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers thanks to a hunch is celebrating a 150,000-dollar (£114,000) win.

Deborah Brown, from Richmond, Virginia, United States, said she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing the digits “a couple of times during the day”.

She was so confident about the numbers that she later bought 10 more.

The combination won the February 11 draw, with each ticket worth 5,000 dollars (£3,800).

Ms Brown said she “nearly had a heart attack”.

She is considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.

Press Association

