A woman who had to be rescued when her car got stuck on the railways tracks said her sat nav told her to drive that way.

Woman whose car got stuck on railway tracks: The sat nav told me to do it

Police from Duquesne in Pennsylvania posted a picture on Facebook of a car stuck on the tracks in the city.

November 21, 2018 The GPS told me to do it… This evening at approximately 10 PM, the city of Duquesne Police... Posted by City of Duquesne Police Department on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

They wrote in the post: “The GPS told me to do it…

“This evening at approximately 10 PM, the city of Duquesne Police Department was dispatch for a vehicle on the railroad tracks at Grant Avenue and State Route 837.

“Arriving Officers learned from driver, a female from Sewickley, that her GPS advised her to go this way.”

They added that she was “100% sober” and that she was cited for careless driving.

Press Association