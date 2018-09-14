A woman whose rap to Missy Elliott at a karaoke picnic took her to viral stardom has now performed with American popstar herself.

Woman who went viral rapping Missy Elliott performs with the star herself

Footage of Mary Halsey rapping Missy Elliott’s 2002 song Work It was viewed millions of times online, with Missy Elliott even posting the video to Twitter.

I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😳😩😂🤣 forreal doe😂🤣& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food🤣 yo I’m done!😂 but she straight killed “Work It” sound effects & all🙌🏾 I love it🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rg9TTHAqu2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 8, 2018

As if recognition from Missy Elliott as her “funky white sister” wasn’t enough for Mary, the 47-year-old star appeared for a surprise duet with her on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Remarkable.

The pair sat down with the talk show host after the performance for a joint interview, in which Missy Elliott gave Mary a signed t-shirt and Ellen gave a jacket with “Missy’s Funky White Sister” on the back.

Missy Elliott also shared a video of the pair backstage after the show.

I want to thank Ellen @theellenshow for just being AMAZING May God Bless you because of your HUGE heart & you have always used your platform to make ppl smile like Mary Halsey who is 1 of the sweetest ppl I’ve met! thank you Ellen😘 Mary u are a gem!🤗❤️”My Funky White Sister” pic.twitter.com/HtOWTudVVr — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 13, 2018

“May God Bless you because of your HUGE heart & you have always used your platform to make ppl smile like Mary Halsey who is 1 of the sweetest ppl I’ve met!” she wrote.

