A woman, who decided to take a taxi home after happy hour, began to regret her decision after she turned up the next day and found her car trapped in a farmers’ market.

A woman, who decided to take a taxi home after happy hour, began to regret her decision after she turned up the next day and found her car trapped in a farmers’ market.

Woman who took taxi home after happy hour finds her car stuck in farmers’ market

Elyse Maeda left her car behind after going for a few drinks in the Bay Area in California.

However, when she turned up the next day, a farmers’ market had been built around her parked car.

She tweeted: “Was being responsible and didn’t drive home after happy hour last night. Came back to pick up my car and it’s in a farmers market.”

(Elyse Maeda)

Her tweet quickly went viral and got 179,000 likes and 26,000 retweets.

Elyse told PA: “I did get my car back just had to wait till the farmers market was over.

“Luckily there were a bunch of restaurants nearby so I waited in a local brewery.”

She said she did not get a ticket for the incident.

(Twitter)

Twitter users were quick to make light of the situation.

One said: “How much for the sedan? Is it gluten free? Is it organic?”

PA Media