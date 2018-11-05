What do you do when your partner pops the question but you haven’t had your nails done for that big Instagram post? This woman found the perfect solution with the help of a heroic cousin.

Woman used cousin’s hand in engagement photo as her own nails weren’t painted

After her boyfriend Jose popped the question, Diana, from Melbourne, Australia, was readying herself for the big social media announcement when she realised she was lacking a manicure.

To save the day, quick-thinking Jenna, the bride-to-be’s cousin, stepped in to hand-model the engagement ring with a perfect red set. The ensuing photos delighted Twitter, reaching more than 200,000 retweets.

My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done lmao pic.twitter.com/FUwwplzkYg — Jenna (@goodgaljenjen) November 3, 2018

“Diana is a nurse so she never has her nails done,” Jenna said. “Jose planned this surprise proposal and couldn’t really get her to do her nails without raising suspicion.

“Jose convinced Diana that the celebration was for his parents’ wedding anniversary, before getting on his knees and revealing that it was all really for her!

“We were trying to take some photos to help her share the great news. She was a bit hesitant when she realised her nails weren’t looking the best so we first considered quickly painting her nails … but we were too excited and didn’t have the patience.”

Level of friendship that I need. https://t.co/nom8RYmwCG — Bubbles👅 (@shantinho2) November 4, 2018

Gotta have good girlfriends around at all times 😂 best gift you give yourself is having friends that got your back — Crystal Cooper (@ccoopactress) November 4, 2018

Jenna said: “We had a great laugh at the photos once we saw them. It resembled a ‘behind-the-scenes’ style photo set.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up like it did. I’m happy that it’s putting smiles on faces and my cousins have received a lot of love, which is brilliant.

“My favourite thing about it going viral is seeing how many people can relate to having our kind of friendship. I hope it keeps spreading positivity wherever it goes!”

Press Association