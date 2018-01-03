News And Finally

Wednesday 3 January 2018

Woman shot in arm while streaming on Facebook Live

Multiple shots were fired.

Police car lights (mikeinlondon/Getty Images)
Police car lights (mikeinlondon/Getty Images)

By Nicola Irwin

A woman was shot at multiple times while she was streaming on Facebook Live.

The 27-year-old was hit in the arm during the altercation, which happened in Chicago on Tuesday morning, reported the Chicago Tribune.

The victim was arguing with another woman who was sitting in a car.

The woman in the vehicle then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the arm.

ipanews_fbccfb98-53e5-45cc-80ac-9b8d1285b37e_embedded157533
Chicago Police barrier line do not cross

Investigators have the Facebook video and the suspected gunwoman has been identified, although she remains at large, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

He called the shooting a “domestic-related incident between two individuals that know each other” and said officers do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Facebook Live allows users to film themselves and broadcast live to their friends on the social network.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News