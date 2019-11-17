Woman runs equivalent of 90 marathons across UK barefoot
Anna McNuff usually runs in top-of-the-range trainers but went without any shoes at all for her challenge.
A female adventurer and former GB rower has run 2,352 miles across the UK completely barefoot.
Anna McNuff, from Gloucester, set off from the Shetland Isles in June and reached Cannizzaro Park in Wimbledon, London on Sunday.
During her challenge, she covered the equivalent of 90 marathons and burned 495,000 calories.
She spent 168 days on the road, visiting 143 towns and speaking to 1,700 Girl Guides.
🏃🏼♀️🇬🇧THAT’S IT!! I’ve finished the adventure of a lifetime. A total of 2,352 miles run (equivalent to 90 marathons) from The Shetland Islands to London, in my bare feet.— Anna McNuff (@AnnaMcNuff) November 17, 2019
It’s been an emotional journey, and crikey on a crumpet - what a finish!#ReadyForANYTHING @TheAA_Careers pic.twitter.com/sdvL8t01M5
After reaching the finish line, she tweeted that she had completed “the adventure of a lifetime”.
“The past six months seem like a bizarre dream,” the ambassador for Girlguiding wrote.
“I know better than to try to process it all at once – that will take much wistful looking out of windows and some (imaginary) beard stroking.
“For now, all I can say is that I am overcome with pride for this amazing country.”
Some snaps from the #BarefootBritain finish today, with our glorious pink-haired unicorn ambassador @AnnaMcNuff 🦄 We are all so proud of you #InspireGirls pic.twitter.com/fzxDWUnMn2— Girlguiding (@Girlguiding) November 17, 2019
Ms McNuff previously rowed for GB, but stopped competing aged 23 due to injuries and went to work in marketing.
She then set off to cycle 11,000 miles around America in 2013 and began running extreme distances.
During a 2015 trip to New Zealand, she was inspired by barefoot runners she encountered and decided to try it.
She worked down from trainers, to shoes, to socks before finally going barefoot.
🇬🇧BAREFOOT BRITAIN STATS— Anna McNuff (@AnnaMcNuff) November 17, 2019
Miles run: 2,352
Calories burned: 495,000
Runners signed up to join in: 2,392
Days on road: 168
Nights hosted: 124
Towns visited: 143
Guides spoken to: 1,700
Major Injuries: 2
Milkshakes consumed: 200+
Food eaten the most: Cheese, brócoli & sausage rolls pic.twitter.com/NtmK8hTQa9
Speaking before the challenge, she said: “Feet are amazing, complex machines with over 7,000 nerve endings in each sole and 26 bones in each foot.”
Ms McNuff’s partner is Jamie McDonald, who runs as his alter-ego Adventureman.
In March this year, he completed a 5,500-mile fundraising run across the US unsupported.
PA Media