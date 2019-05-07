A Florida woman pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop, sheriff’s officers said.

Woman pulls alligator from her trousers during traffic stop

The Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup truck on Monday after it drove past a stop sign.

The driver, Michael Clemons, 22, told him that he and his 25-year-old passenger, Ariel Machan-Le Quire, were collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass.

He gave the deputy permission to search bags in the truck.

Not to be outdone by #Floridaman, a #FloridaWoman pulled this alligator out of her pants this morning during traffic stop after being asked the standard "Do you have anything else?" She also had 41 3-stripe turtles in the car. @MyFWC responded to take over the investigation. pic.twitter.com/UdZsDBvh9f — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (@CCSOFLSheriff) May 6, 2019

When the deputy found 41 three-stripe turtles in the woman’s backpack, he asked if she had anything else.

She then pulled the one-foot alligator from her trousers.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials suggested an explanation on Twitter for the incident: “Not to be outdone by #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled an alligator out of her pants.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission took over the investigation.

