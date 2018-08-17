A woman had a contact lens removed from her eye, 28 years after it became stuck.

Woman has contact lens removed from her eye after 28 years

The woman, who is now aged 42, had sought medical help after her left eyelid became swollen and droopy.

An MRI scan at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee showed she had a cyst, along with a rigid gas permeable (RGP) contact lens lodged in it.

It emerged that the woman, who has not been named, had been struck in the eye by a shuttlecock when she was 14, but thought her contact lens had been knocked out at the time.

The case came to light after it was reported in the British Medical Journal.

Dr Sirjhun Patel, specialist registrar in ophthalmology, said the case was an “exceptional scenario”.

“I would like to reassure patients that contact lenses are safe when used appropriately,” he added.

“It is recommended to have regular checks ups from your optometrist and to always seek help when you have any concerns.”

