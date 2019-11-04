Woman goes viral for ‘romantic picture’ kissing stranger by the Eiffel Tower

A young woman who wanted a “romantic picture” in front of the Eiffel Tower has gone viral with a photo of her kissing a stranger.

Kristiana Kuqi, from Kosovo, had completed a semester abroad at Reading University when she made plans to meet a boyfriend in Paris and travel across Europe. However, after they broke up she had to rethink her plans.

Ms Kuqi, who has since graduated from Randolph College in Virginia, told the PA news agency: “I’ve always wanted a picture kissing at the Eiffel Tower. So I get there with one of my girlfriends and we were taking so many pictures – it was my first time in France.

It was a very pure human connection. I don't even know their names but I hope they are doing well Kristiana Kuqi

“I’m looking around and I see a gorgeous guy and think to myself, ‘You need the romantic picture you’ve always wanted and now’s the chance’.

“I tell my friend my idea of asking this guy for a kiss and we are both kind of freaking out about it. So I just approach him and asked ‘Hey do you speak English’. He replies ‘yes’, then I ask ‘do you have a girlfriend?’, and he says no.

“So I look at him, trying my best to keep my cool and ask, ‘Will you kiss me right there in front of the Eiffel Tower for a picture?’ and in the coolest manner he says ‘Yes, of course’. So that’s how it started.”

Ms Kuqi, 23, took a further two pictures kissing strangers in front of the Colosseum in Rome and at a wedding in Kentucky.

She called the moment a “pure human connection” and said she has not spoken to any of the men since taking the pictures with them: “I don’t even know their names but I hope they are doing well.”

She added: “It’s not really about the picture to me, to be honest, it’s about confidence and spontaneity. I would always walk away with the biggest smile on my face and think to myself, ‘I am THAT girl’.

“It kind of became an adrenaline rush for me. Some people have been making comments like ‘omg did you forget about herpes’ but at the end of the day we’re all kissing strangers, at parties, clubs and on a first date.”

