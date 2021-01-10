Woman goes viral for ‘amazing’ mouth-acting impressions video

An actress has gone viral for a series of impressions using “mouth acting”.

Mary Elizabeth Kelly, from Los Angeles, captured social media when she impersonated Keira Knightley, Fiona Shaw, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge using only their distinctive mouth movements.

The video, which was called “amazing” by a reposter, shows Ms Kelly morphing her mouth into 11 different characters.

She told the PA news agency that she has been making TikTok content “between auditions”, also creating several accent videos.

âMouth actingâ. This is amazing pic.twitter.com/VdbyWHLE8k — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 8, 2021

The actress, aged 30, said she began noticing actors’ mouth movements after watching Pirates Of The Caribbean.

“I’m a huge film and TV watcher and am always drawn to the mouth movements and idiosyncrasies of actors for my own study and for fun,” she told PA.

“I think I was watching Pirates Of The Caribbean and noticed Johnny Depp’s mouth movements were so much a part of his performance and after that I started noticing it in other actors and made a list.

“I love impersonating other actors and doing accents and such, so I thought it’d be fun to show all the actors who act with their mouths!”

Expand Close (Mary Elizabeth Kelly) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Mary Elizabeth Kelly)

The video, which was reposted on Twitter by user Declan Cashin, has more than one million views on the site.

She told PA: “I was thrilled to see it had made its way to Twitter.

“Then once it took off, I was overwhelmed and very thankful that people were into it and that I could help bring people joy in this tumultuous period.

“I’m very lucky to have had some auditions and a little work during the pandemic but auditions and bookings, especially in LA, have slowed down tremendously.

“I know many of my fellow actors are experiencing the same!”

PA Media