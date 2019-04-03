Woman caught driving with a goat on her lap
The woman was also using a mobile phone.
Police who pulled a woman over for using her mobile phone while driving were surprised to find she also had a baby goat on her lap.
The 60-year-old woman was spotted by police in Marlborough, New Hampshire, in the US, on April 1, who also discovered she was driving without a valid licence.
One of our officers just stopped a woman on Main Street who was using her phone and had a baby goat on her lap while...Posted by Marlborough Police Department on Monday, April 1, 2019
In a Facebook post, the police wrote: “I wish this was another April Fool’s joke baaaht it’s not.”
Police said she was cited for driving without a valid licence and counselled about driving while distracted.
Press Association