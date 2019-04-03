Woman caught driving with a goat on her lap

Police who pulled a woman over for using her mobile phone while driving were surprised to find she also had a baby goat on her lap.

Police who pulled a woman over for using her mobile phone while driving were surprised to find she also had a baby goat on her lap.

The 60-year-old woman was spotted by police in Marlborough, New Hampshire, in the US, on April 1, who also discovered she was driving without a valid licence.

One of our officers just stopped a woman on Main Street who was using her phone and had a baby goat on her lap while... Posted by Marlborough Police Department on Monday, April 1, 2019

In a Facebook post, the police wrote: “I wish this was another April Fool’s joke baaaht it’s not.”

Police said she was cited for driving without a valid licence and counselled about driving while distracted.

Press Association